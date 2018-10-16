×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 shocking returns that took place this week on Monday Night Raw (15th October, 2018)

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
133   //    16 Oct 2018, 08:40 IST

A number of stars made their returns to WWE this week on Raw
A number of stars made their returns to WWE this week on Raw

It wasn't the night after WrestleMania but when it comes to shocking returns, this week's episode of Raw came quite close. Evolution and Crown Jewel are fast approaching and whilst the build-up continued for both pay-per-views, there were a number of superstars who were able to slot into the show after a few months on the sidelines.

Evolution will now have two more women on the card following this week's show, whilst Jinder Mahal finally has both of his Singh brothers back for the first time in almost a year.

WWE is about to begin the build-up to Survivor Series which means that this is the perfect time for WWE stars to make their return to the company and book their place as part of one of WWE's biggest shows of the year.

#4 Tamina Snuka

Tamina Snuka returned to the ring for the first time since January
Tamina Snuka returned to the ring for the first time since January

The WWE Universe was shocked and surprised to see Tamina Snuka make her return to the ring this week on Raw when she teamed with Dana Brooke to take on Ember Moon and Nia Jax.

Tamina has been sidelined ever since the first ever Women's Royal Rumble back in January when it was revealed that she had suffered a torn rotator cuff and required surgery. Snuka has been sidelined for more than nine months through injury but was able to make an interesting return to TV this week when she showed off her impressive strength against The Irresistible Force.

Snuka hit a stunning Samoan Drop on Nia Jax but it wasn't enough to earn her team the victory since Dana Brooke took the pin following an Eclipse from Ember Moon. Snuka was entered into the Women's Battle Royal at Evolution on her return which also includes a number of women on the current roster as well as former WWE star Torrie Wilson.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Tamina Snuka Sasha Banks
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
5 interesting moments from Raw this week (8 October 2018)
RELATED STORY
5 amazing things that will happen on tonight's WWE Raw...
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take Monday Night Raw By...
RELATED STORY
5 Botches You Probably Missed On Monday Night Raw...
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take Monday Night Raw By...
RELATED STORY
3 Botches You Probably Missed On This Week Monday Night...
RELATED STORY
4 Amazing Things That Could Happen On RAW This Week...
RELATED STORY
4 possible announcements Stephanie McMahon can make on...
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises That Could Happen On RAW This Week
RELATED STORY
4 Amazing Things That Will Happen On RAW This Week...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us