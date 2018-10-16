4 shocking returns that took place this week on Monday Night Raw (15th October, 2018)

A number of stars made their returns to WWE this week on Raw

It wasn't the night after WrestleMania but when it comes to shocking returns, this week's episode of Raw came quite close. Evolution and Crown Jewel are fast approaching and whilst the build-up continued for both pay-per-views, there were a number of superstars who were able to slot into the show after a few months on the sidelines.

Evolution will now have two more women on the card following this week's show, whilst Jinder Mahal finally has both of his Singh brothers back for the first time in almost a year.

WWE is about to begin the build-up to Survivor Series which means that this is the perfect time for WWE stars to make their return to the company and book their place as part of one of WWE's biggest shows of the year.

#4 Tamina Snuka

Tamina Snuka returned to the ring for the first time since January

The WWE Universe was shocked and surprised to see Tamina Snuka make her return to the ring this week on Raw when she teamed with Dana Brooke to take on Ember Moon and Nia Jax.

Tamina has been sidelined ever since the first ever Women's Royal Rumble back in January when it was revealed that she had suffered a torn rotator cuff and required surgery. Snuka has been sidelined for more than nine months through injury but was able to make an interesting return to TV this week when she showed off her impressive strength against The Irresistible Force.

Snuka hit a stunning Samoan Drop on Nia Jax but it wasn't enough to earn her team the victory since Dana Brooke took the pin following an Eclipse from Ember Moon. Snuka was entered into the Women's Battle Royal at Evolution on her return which also includes a number of women on the current roster as well as former WWE star Torrie Wilson.

