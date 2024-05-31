4 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend - Cody Rhodes gets slapped on past SmackDown, interviews, & more

WWE Network and Peacock are undergoing some changes. wXw Wrestling, an independent company out of Germany, will no longer provide content on the platform and the shows previously added are being or have already been removed as of when this article releases.

While that news is unfortunate, there is new programming set to arrive this weekend, and a handful of shows aired throughout the week. This includes a new episode of RAW Talk, which aired on Monday, and a week-old edition of NXT. The latter was added on Tuesday.

Wednesday is typically a busier day of the weekend for the WWE Network and Peacock platforms, but not this time around. A month-old episode of RAW was made available, but no new episode of The Bump aired. Finally, This Week In WWE streamed on Thursday.

Four new programs will be arriving on demand over the course of the weekend. With indie content seemingly finished, this number is unlikely to increase outside of weekends with premium live events. Still, four full-length shows should be worth checking out.

Below are the four shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#4. The SmackDown LowDown will return after a week away

The SmackDown LowDown will be airing this weekend on WWE Network and Peacock. The newest episode of the popular series will stream on Saturday, June 1, with it likely being available on-demand at around 10 AM EST.

This episode marks the return of the show after taking last weekend off. When WWE has premium live events earlier in the day, typically in an international market, this program that highlights SmackDown takes the week off. Now, however, it is back and will be in the archives.

The most recent edition from just under two weeks ago is available on-demand with the interviews portion in the video above. DIY was first to be interviewed followed by the Chelsea Green and Piper Niven tag team. Finally, Nia Jax spoke about the Queen of the Ring Tournament.

#3. WWE Main Event & #2. SmackDown - two recent shows will become available

Two shows that recently aired elsewhere will be arriving on the WWE Network and Peacock archives. This includes a past episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which first aired on FOX, and a recent edition of Main Event, which airs on Hulu before later arriving on-demand on other streaming platforms.

WWE Main Event from May 16, 2024, will be added to the archives of both streaming services on Saturday, June 1. This show featured two matches comprising stars from the women's division. The opening bout saw Natalya battle Alba Fyre. Meanwhile, Kiana James took on Ivy Nile in the main event.

Friday Night SmackDown from May 3, 2024, will be available on-demand on Sunday, June 2. This episode featured Cody Rhodes getting slapped by AJ Styles, Jade Cargill in action, and LA Knight making a big announcement regarding his status in the King and Queen of the Ring event.

#1. NXT Level Up will offer a new episode

NXT Level Up is the secondary show to the white and gold brand. It airs every Friday at 10 PM EST immediately following SmackDown on FOX and that will continue tonight on May 31. This will be a brand-new episode with fresh in-ring content.

After a few weeks of just two matches per show, this week's NXT Level Up will resume the standard three-match formula. The main event of the program will see the No Quarter Catch Crew in action against Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont, Level Up regulars attempting to break out on NXT too.

Beyond that bout, the talented Stevie Turner has a match against Kendal Grey ahead of Turner's match against TNA's Jordynne Grace next week. Additionally, newcomer Cutler James will take on Uriah Connors. Uriah is the son of WWE legend Fit Finlay.

