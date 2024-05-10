4 Shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend - New star to debut, fantastic match on past SmackDown, and more

WWE Backlash aired last weekend. As is standard with weekends featuring new Premium Live Events, far more content was added than is typical. However, things slowed down once the weekend ended.

Monday was a standard day for new content, with just a new edition of RAW Talk made available on demand. Tuesday was also non-spectacular, but it did feature a week-old episode of NXT, which is always high-quality.

As is the norm, Wednesday picked up a little, thanks to two new uploads. One was a month-old episode of Monday Night RAW, while the other was a brand-new edition of The Bump. Thursday featured just one new upload, This Week In WWE, which broke down the big news of the prior seven days.

While the week wasn't particularly busy, the upcoming weekend will feature four new full-length shows that fans can check out. These new uploads include brand-new in-ring action, new interviews, and recent shows that aired elsewhere. What is arriving on demand?

Below are four shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#4. The SmackDown LowDown will return after a week off

A new episode of The SmackDown LowDown will air this weekend. The hit show will premiere on Saturday, May 11, at around 10 AM EST. This comes after the show took a break last week due to Backlash Premium Live Event airing relatively early in the day.

For those unaware, this show typically features Megan Morant and Scott Stanford. The two break down and analyze the events from Friday Night SmackDown the prior night. There are also three select interviews WWE slots into the program with stars who were on SmackDown and, oftentimes, had a role on the show.

While the series didn't air last week, the prior edition from two weeks ago can be seen on demand, and the interview portion is in the video above. Bayley was first to chat, followed by A-Town Down Under's Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. SmackDown's newest sensation Carmelo Hayes was last to be interviewed.

#3. WWE Main Event & #2. Friday Night SmackDown, two shows that recently aired will arrive on demand

Expand Tweet

Two programs that recently aired on other platforms will be coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. This includes Main Event, which first airs on Hulu and internationally, and Friday Night SmackDown, which first airs on the FOX network. Main Event has a two-week delay, and SmackDown has a 30-day delay.

WWE Main Event from April 25, 2024, will be added on-demand on Saturday, May 11. The opening bout of the show saw Ivar clash with Apollo Crews. The main event saw former NXT Tag Team Champions collide with Gallus taking on The Creed Brothers.

Friday Night SmackDown from April 12, 2024, will arrive on Sunday, May 12. This show followed WrestleMania 40 and featured two big Triple Threat Matches to help determine Cody Rhodes' next challenger. LA Knight won one of the bouts. In the other match, AJ Styles was victorious over Rey Mysterio and Kevin Owens, which was notably terrific.

#1. NXT Level Up will stream

Expand Tweet

The last entry in this week's list will cover WWE NXT Level Up. The popular secondary program will air on Friday, May 10, at 10 PM EST and stream immediately following SmackDown on FOX on both WWE Network and Peacock.

As a weekly reminder, Peacock subscribers have to watch the show as it streams at 10 PM EST. Once it is done airing on the live feed, those subscribers will be unable to see it for around two weeks due to a similar contractual obligation as Main Event on Hulu.

Three matches have been revealed for this week's show. The main event of the night is set to be a big one, as it will be tag team action. The Family's Luca Crusifino and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo will take on the unique team of Dante Chen and Dion Lennox.

The other two matches on the show are also quite interesting. Wendy Choo makes her big return after being out for quite some time to battle Wren Sinclair. Lastly, Cutler James will make his broadcast debut against Josh Briggs.

