4 Shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend - The Bloodline wins massive match on past SmackDown, top champion interviewed

WWE Network and Peacock offer the greatest value to fans interested in pro wrestling. Not only do the platforms have the latest premium live events, but they also have a wealth of incredible shows in the archives. Sadly, however, they rarely add classic content these days.

Still, some new programming is already arriving, even if the lineup is less varied than in the past. For example, Monday saw a new episode of RAW Talk featuring Bronson Reed arrive. A new episode of NXT was added to the archives on Tuesday, albeit a week old.

Wednesday continued the theme of being a slower day than it once was, as just a one-month-old edition of RAW was added on a fairly busy day for content. Lastly, a new episode of This Week In WWE was added to the archives of both platforms on Thursday.

Four full-length shows will be arriving this weekend, from Friday to Sunday. This includes all-new in-ring action featuring the stars of tomorrow, two shows that aired elsewhere first, and a program dedicated to breaking down the blue brand.

#4. The SmackDown LowDown will be back again

A new episode of The SmackDown LowDown is set to arrive on-demand this weekend. The popular series' latest episode will air on Saturday, August 24, beginning at around 12 PM EST on WWE Network and Peacock.

Megan Morant and Scott Stanford, who have become the show's regular hosts, will break down all of the action from Friday Night SmackDown the previous night. In addition to discussing stories such as The Bloodline saga, three select interviews filmed at the arena will be included in the episode.

Last week's edition of The SmackDown LowDown can be seen on demand, and the interview portion is embedded above. The Street Profits and B-Fab were first to be interviewed, although they were interrupted by DIY. From there, Blair Davenport and LA Knight both received time on the microphone.

#3. WWE Main Event & #2. SmackDown, two recent shows, will become available on-demand

Two shows that first aired on the Hulu platform and the FOX network will soon be arriving on WWE Network and Peacock. As a reminder, Main Event and Level Up have Hulu deals that delay their arrival on-demand by around two weeks. Meanwhile, RAW and SmackDown have 30-day delays due to contractual obligations.

WWE Main Event from August 8, 2024, will be added to the archives on Saturday, August 24. This edition of the series saw Ivy Nile clash with Alba Fyre in the opening bout. Meanwhile, the headliner of Main Event featured Pete Dunne taking on The Alpha Academy's Akira Tozawa.

Friday Night SmackDown from July 26, 2024, will also arrive this weekend. More specifically, it'll be added on-demand on Sunday, August 25. This show was mostly notable for a Tag Team Gauntlet Match, which The Bloodline won. This dominant victory eventually led them to tag team gold, albeit in a future episode.

#1. NXT Level Up will stream

The final entry on this list is a new edition of WWE NXT Level Up. The NXT b-show will stream on the live feed for both platforms on Friday, August 23, beginning at 10 PM EST immediately following SmackDown on FOX.

As a warning, Peacock subscribers will not be able to see the show for up to two weeks after it first airs on the live feed. The program isn't immediately made available on-demand like on WWE Network. This is due to a contractual obligation with Hulu.

This week's edition of NXT Level Up features just two matches. This typically happens when NXT does a double taping due to a holiday, and they did a double taping this past Tuesday. As a result, a few episodes of Level Up are down a match.

The two matches booked for this week are interesting, however. In one bout, Dani Palmer will make her in-ring return following health complications to take on Jazmyn Nyx. Additionally, The Family's Luca Crusifino and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo will take on Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe.

