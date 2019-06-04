4 significant backstage changes WWE must make to ensure victory over AEW

Vince McMahon

Newest All Elite Wrestling signing Jon Moxley, formerly Dean Ambrose in WWE, had a lot to say about the creative process at Vince McMahon's company. None of the things he had to say reflected positively on the world's biggest sports-entertainment company.

The most recent AEW show, which was called Double or Nothing, had pro wrestling fans from all over the world excited. Jon Moxley was a big reason for that as the ex-WWE World Heavyweight Champion, who was clearly re-energized and re-inspired, made his company debut after the show's main event between Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega.

If Double or Nothing was any evidence to go by, AEW is going to provide some stiff competition for WWE - even though they claim that they're not competing with the sports-entertainment juggernaut.

In order to ensure that AEW doesn't take over as the top company in the industry, Vince McMahon and WWE will have to make some significant changes in their approach. Here are the four biggest changes they need to make to ensure victory over the new, upstart wrestling company.

#4 Stop being stubborn with the audience

While there is a narrative that pro wrestling promotions should always give the fans what they want, that isn't always the best way to do things. This is simply because it makes things far too predictable and it allows unpredictable outsiders to dictate what goes on within the company.

But when the majority of your paying audience tells you loud and clear that they don't want to see something, changes become essential, no matter what the short or long term storyline ramifications end up being.

In short, they absolutely cannot afford another Roman Reigns-like situation where the top guy is someone who the fans don't want to see in that spot. Because if they do, they might end up forcing their most loyal fans to give AEW a shot.

