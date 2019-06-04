×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

4 significant backstage changes WWE must make to ensure victory over AEW

Aaron
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
404   //    04 Jun 2019, 08:42 IST

Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon

Newest All Elite Wrestling signing Jon Moxley, formerly Dean Ambrose in WWE, had a lot to say about the creative process at Vince McMahon's company. None of the things he had to say reflected positively on the world's biggest sports-entertainment company.

The most recent AEW show, which was called Double or Nothing, had pro wrestling fans from all over the world excited. Jon Moxley was a big reason for that as the ex-WWE World Heavyweight Champion, who was clearly re-energized and re-inspired, made his company debut after the show's main event between Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega.

If Double or Nothing was any evidence to go by, AEW is going to provide some stiff competition for WWE - even though they claim that they're not competing with the sports-entertainment juggernaut.

In order to ensure that AEW doesn't take over as the top company in the industry, Vince McMahon and WWE will have to make some significant changes in their approach. Here are the four biggest changes they need to make to ensure victory over the new, upstart wrestling company.

#4 Stop being stubborn with the audience

While there is a narrative that pro wrestling promotions should always give the fans what they want, that isn't always the best way to do things. This is simply because it makes things far too predictable and it allows unpredictable outsiders to dictate what goes on within the company.

But when the majority of your paying audience tells you loud and clear that they don't want to see something, changes become essential, no matter what the short or long term storyline ramifications end up being.

In short, they absolutely cannot afford another Roman Reigns-like situation where the top guy is someone who the fans don't want to see in that spot. Because if they do, they might end up forcing their most loyal fans to give AEW a shot.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) Dean Ambrose ("Jon Moxley") Vince McMahon
Advertisement
20 astounding WWE/AEW stories Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose revealed in Wade Keller interview
RELATED STORY
5 Glaring mistakes AEW must correct immediately
RELATED STORY
5 Ways AEW can be a worthy competition for the WWE
RELATED STORY
11 astonishing WWE backstage secrets Jon Moxley revealed on Talk is Jericho
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why AEW must succeed to make WWE better 
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why Jon Moxley's move to AEW could make him the biggest thing in professional wrestling
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Update on Renee Young's WWE status after backstage heat with Jon Moxley
RELATED STORY
3 things WWE can do to counter AEW
RELATED STORY
Why All Elite Wrestling has already won against WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon furious with Sami Zayn after AEW reference
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us