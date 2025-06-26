4 signs that 33-year WWE old star will become the 2025 Queen of the Ring

16 WWE stars had a chance to become the 2025 Queen of the Ring. After two rounds of action, the winner will be decided in the tournament final at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Asuka advanced to the finals after defeating Alexa Bliss last week on SmackDown. Jade Cargill overcame Roxanne Perez in her semifinal matchup on the go-home episode of RAW.

The Empress of Tomorrow and The Storm will cross oceans to claim the coveted title shot and crown that goes to the victor.

The next four signs point to Jade Cargill winning the 2025 Queen of the Ring tournament.

#4. Parallels from last year's King and Queen of the Ring finalists

Part of the story around the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring revolves around how the referee missed Randy Orton's shoulder being up briefly during the three-count. Commentators made it seem like The Viper was cheated out of the win.

However, he received a shot at Gunther at the Bash in Berlin after he won the World Heavyweight Title. While Cargill didn't have a controversial call against her, she was bounced from the tournament due to outside issues.

Nia Jax taunted her daughter. The Storm then blasted Jax with a chair after Jax swung first. She lost via disqualification. Cargill didn't lose clean last year.

Instead, her emotions got the better of her. Asuka wasn't in last year's tournament, so she doesn't have the short history in the revamped tournament that Cargill has.

#3. She's been in the thick of SmackDown angles

Asuka's first match in 2025 was in the first round of the Queen of the Ring Tournament (Image Credit: WWE.com)

While Asuka can blame an unfortunate injury last year for missing out on the biggest storylines, Jade Cargill was among them on SmackDown for all of 2024 and 2025.

She missed a few months due to a random attack that took her out of WarGames. Naomi admitted to the attack, and after teaming together in 2024, the two have been at each other's throats this year.

That included a featured singles match at WrestleMania 41, won by The Storm. Cargill also battled Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and others at the same time. The former AEW star has been heavily featured as a singles star. Asuka just came back.

#2. Been protected in WWE with minimal pins

A select handful of stars in WWE are rarely pinned. Roman Reigns didn't get pinned for nearly four years. That was to make the moment when it finally happened mean more, especially for big feuds against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes is also rarely pinned clean in the middle of the ring. The same goes for Charlotte Flair. While she hasn't been in WWE as long as those other names, Cargill has only been pinned a few times.

Liv Morgan had the honor one week, but was helped by outside interference. Any losses Cargill had happened with a third team to take the pin, or losing via disqualification or countout.

It will be hard to explain away a messy finish in the Queen of the Ring final when someone has been as protected as The Storm.

#1. Parallels with Naomi winning Money in the Bank

Asuka has a built-in professional rivalry with IYO SKY as they've been both allies and enemies in WWE. They were members of Damage CTRL, but went their separate ways over the last year.

The long-term storytelling done with Jade Cargill and Naomi, however, has played out over the last two years. The former friends imploded, leaving Bianca Belair in the middle. Naomi turned heel and won Money in the Bank.

Cargill worked her way to the final of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. With a Last Woman Standing Match the day before Night of Champions, Naomi could leave SmackDown as Champion.

Cargill winning the finals would line up with what happens in the title scene just hours before her match. It would also set up a rematch between the two rivals at SummerSlam, provided the WWE Women's Champion makes it through Evolution.

