WWE Friday Night SmackDown last week was a big and exciting show. It was the famed SmackDown after WrestleMania and featured the official debut of Fraxiom, an insane main event, and a big return.

The big return was weeks in the making. After vignettes aired hyping some kind of mysterious arrival, former NXT Champion Aleister Black finally made his way back to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, and he did so in dramatic fashion.

Aleister interrupted a promo from The Miz. The A-Lister was ranting and raving about missing WrestleMania and outsiders taking his spot. Aleister then leveled the former world champion with the Black Mass kick.

Now, the two are set to go one-on-one on SmackDown tonight. While most fans assume that The Miz will lose, it may be Aleister who actually ends up losing. This article will look at a handful of signs that could point to the dark and moody star losing to the veteran Miz.

#4. Carmelo Hayes might cost Aleister the win to set up a match between them

Some WWE fans were disappointed when Aleister Black's return was with The Miz. There was even more disappointment from that segment of the audience when it was revealed that Aleister's first match back was against The A-Lister.

While The Miz is a great sports entertainer, he isn't everybody's ideal pro wrestler. Some WWE fans want bangers, and that isn't typically The Miz's approach. With that being said, Triple H may have booked the match to set up a future banger between Aleister and Carmelo Hayes.

If Carmelo Hayes costs Aleister the win against The Miz, it would then set up The A-Champion vs. the former AEW star. That may be a sign that Melo will cost Black the victory as a means to getting to a bigger and better match between the former NXT Champions.

#3. WWE is pushing Carmelo Hayes and The Miz as a successful act

Carmelo Hayes and The Miz is a duo that nobody saw coming. Many fans were initially critical of the decision to pair the two together, as they felt it wasn't good for Carmelo. The criticisms have slowly been proving incorrect, however.

Hayes won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and WWE is now hyping up the win as a big deal. In fact, Carmelo is even referring to himself as the 10th Wonder of the World, a play off of Andre the Giant being the 8th Wonder of the World and Chyna being the 9th.

It is clear that World Wrestling Entertainment and Triple H are positioning The Miz and Carmelo Hayes as a successful act now. The Miz just losing after this momentum being built up for them wouldn't make much sense. Instead, this points to a win for The A-Lister.

#2. The Miz winning could set up a feud between himself and Carmelo Hayes

The endgame for The Miz and Carmelo Hayes teaming up is for the pair to inevitably split up and feud. When WWE stars are put together for any reason except to be a standard tag team, that is usually the game plan.

While there has been a little tension and uneasiness between the two WWE SmackDown stars, there haven't been many wrinkles between them yet. With that being said, The Miz winning would give him bragging rights, which could rub Melo the wrong way.

Black losing on SmackDown could make sense to build tension for The Miz and Hayes. If the two start trying to outdo one another or become jealous of each other's success, a split will then take place. Black losing might be the first big step for that.

#1. A loss for Aleister Black could lead to him joining The Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks is one of the most dangerous stables in WWE. The group is currently made up of five members, including Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Erick Rowan, and Joe Gacy.

The dark and brooding faction has often been compared to The House of Black, which was Aleister's stable in AEW. Many feel as if he will inevitably either clash with or join the sinister stable. With those predictions in mind, a loss for Black on SmackDown makes a lot of sense.

For starters, a loss to The Miz could put him in a downward spiral, which tends to be the direction Wyatt Sicks stars go in before joining the group. The depression of a loss aside, the stable also hates The Miz, so they'd be more willing to welcome a star who opposes The A-Lister. If he is joining the group, that's a sign he might lose to The Miz.

