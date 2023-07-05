4 signs Austin Theory will lose his US Title on WWE SmackDown this week

Austin Theory is set to defend his United States Championship against Sheamus on SmackDown this week. With the blue brand ready to go live from the iconic Madison Square Garden this Friday, many in the WWE Universe are excited to witness the duo clash.

While Theory's fans will root for him to retain the title, many believe that Sheamus deserves a singles title run. After all, since his debut, the Irish superstar has done a lot for the company. Hence, the mutual feelings among fans are understandable when it comes to Sheamus.

Today in this article, we will look at four reasons why Sheamus could be the man to dethrone Austin Theory on SmackDown this week:

#4. Sheamus could beat Austin Theory to celebrate 14 years in WWE

On June 30th, 2023, Sheamus completed 14 years with WWE. Since his debut, Sheamus has been one of the most consistent superstars for the Stamford-based promotion. From indulging in top-notch matches to having some memorable title runs, Sheamus has done it all.

Hence, it would only be right for the Celtic Warrior's contributions to be acknowledged by WWE. While there are many ways Sheamus' contributions can be acknowledged, none would be better than him winning the US title at a place like Madison Square Garden.

#3. A title reign allows Sheamus to be more than a faction leader

Early in his career, Sheamus was one of the most formidable forces in WWE. The Irish star registered massive wins over some of the biggest names in the company. However, in recent times, one could argue that Sheamus is someone who has been involved mostly in tag teams or factions.

While this isn't necessarily bad, it shouldn't also affect Sheamus' credibility as a singles competitor. Hence, if The Celtic Warrior beats Austin Theory on SmackDown this week, it will help solidify the former's image as a top-tier singles competitor who could face anybody on a given night.

#2. Sheamus could beat Austin Theory so that the latter can explore better rivalries

Despite having the US Title around his waist, Austin Theory's reign as champion is not highly appreciated. This is a concern for WWE, considering they push Theory as a major star and even made him win over a legend like John Cena earlier this year at WrestleMania.

The one way to help Theory garner the momentum he needs could be to indulge him in better feuds on SmackDown. With someone like LA Knight losing at Money in the Bank, maybe this could be the perfect opportunity for WWE to start a feud between Theory and Knight.

In recent times, LA Knight has garnered a lot of positive reactions from the WWE Universe. The same could be seen when he made his walk to compete at Money in the Bank. A feud between Knight and Theory will not only help the latter but will also generate a lot of interest in SmackDown.

#1. To set up Sheamus vs Gunther at Survivor Series

When one talks about some of the best matches in WWE, it is hard not to mention the clash between Gunther and Sheamus at Clash at the Castle in 2022. The duo put on a match that is remembered to this day. Hence, another match between the two would only be spectacular.

If Sheamus beats Austin Theory on SmackDown this week and goes on to have a long title reign as US Champion, one could expect to see the Irish wrestler face Gunther in a Champion vs Champion match at Survivor Series. Currently, the Intercontinental Champion on RAW, a match with Sheamus, would excite Gunther too.

If the 45-year-old goes on to beat the US Champion this week, many fans will be delighted to see Sheamus having a singles title reign.

