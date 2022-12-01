4 signs that Bray Wyatt could dethrone Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns 

Roman Reigns is easily the biggest star in the business at the moment and hasn't been pinned in almost three years. The Tribal Chief is flanked by The Bloodline and has gone through every challenger that has stepped in his way.

There are a select few stars who could step up to take down Roman Reigns, and the following list looks at just four signs that Bray Wyatt could be the man to finally defeat The Head of the Table.

#4. Wyatt is seemingly being built as WWE's biggest babyface

Bray Wyatt may be seen as a dark character on SmackDown, but the former WWE Champion is currently working as a babyface. Wyatt has already become one of the most popular stars in the company without wrestling a match, which shows the power that he already has over the WWE Universe.

Since Reigns is the biggest heel on SmackDown at the moment, it seems like the natural move here would be for Bray Wyatt to go up against Reigns. The Eater of Worlds is currently part of a slow-burning story and could be pushed into the main event picture in the coming months.

#3. Wyatt is unpredictable; it's hard for The Bloodline to prepare for him

Bray Wyatt's character is unpredictable, as he claims that he isn't the one attacking LA Knight. This angle means someone could be waiting in the wings to ensure that Wyatt's issues are resolved.

Wyatt is unlike any man Reigns has ever come up against, which could be his greatest advantage against The Bloodline. The stable may be unable to prepare for a match against Wyatt and the forces he could bring with him. Hence, The Eater of Worlds could find a way to come out on top and be the star to finally pin The Tribal Chief.

#2. Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns have a history

Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns have faced off several times, and their issues date back to when The Shield and The Wyatt Family were at odds. Wyatt knows his weaknesses and could exploit them to be the man to overcome the threat of The Bloodline. After all, The Shield was never able to defeat The Wyatt Family on WWE TV.

The two men have faced off several times in the years that have followed, so Wyatt is fully aware of the threat that Roman Reigns possesses and could prepare himself to overcome that.

#1. Bray Wyatt has his own family to go up against The Bloodline

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE alongside The Wyatt 6 at Extreme Rules. While Uncle Howdy is the only star to be introduced so far, several other family members are yet to be unveiled.

The Bloodline could go up against Wyatt 6 if the company can find other stars to portray members of his family. It would be a fantastic showdown between two of the most powerful groups in WWE, and the company should give this storyline the platform it deserves.

