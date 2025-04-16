Chad Gable's close friend El Grande Americano has blasted onto WWE screens over the past few weeks, and somehow, he already has a WrestleMania match this weekend. The star, who hails from the Gulf of America, will take on Rey Mysterio at The Show of Shows. However, the identity of this star still remains a huge mystery.

The following list looks at four signs that Chad Gable could actually be the man behind the mask.

#4. The American Made Connection

It's clear that there are a lot of parts of this story missing. El Grande Americano debuted with a mask that had American Made's logo on it, but he has never actually had an interaction with the group beyond the ring.

Gable could be connected to the star because of the stable, but we are yet to hear Grande speak or know if he even speaks or understands English. There is clearly a connection between American Made and the newcomer, but this is yet to be addressed by WWE.

It will be interesting to see if there is interference in the match at WrestleMania since LWO and American Made seem to have a vested interest in the result, and a win could provide more answers about Grande's identity.

#3. They have the same cut on their hand

Chad Gable and El Grande Americano were both on WWE RAW this week, with Grande attacking Rey Mysterio following his match against Julius Creed. Gable appeared later in the show to address the upcoming WrestleMania match and how he would be supporting El Grande Americano. However, the fans noticed a cut on his hand.

It seems like both Gable and El Grande have cut in the exact same place on their right hand. Of course, this could be a coincidence, but it's still something that could be a major hint behind his identity.

#2. They have the same tattoo on their back

Chad Gable and El Grande Americano also share the same tattoo. Fans noticed that the two had the tattoo in the same place on RAW this week.

This could be a hint that they are either the same person or are deeply connected and at one point decided to have the same tattoo. Or maybe it just a coincidence.

#1. Chad Gable has never been seen in the same room as El Grande Americano

When El Grande Americano made his debut on WWE RAW a few weeks ago, there was a moment where both men were backstage, but it was clear that Americano was a little smaller than he was when he was in the ring.

It seems like since then, both men have not been spotted in the same room. That does fan the flames about El Grande Americano being Chad Gable. The WWE Universe will likely get some answers about the newcomer's identity in the near future.

