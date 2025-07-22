4 Signs Cody Rhodes may have confirmed The Rock's return at WWE SummerSlam 2025

WWE's next premium live event will air in less than two weeks on Netflix and Peacock. That major event is SummerSlam, which has been around since the 1980s. This time, the show will be a two-night event for the first time ever. As a result, there is little doubt that World Wrestling Entertainment will pull out all of the stops to make it a success. Big names and talented performers like CM Punk, Gunther, Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and John Cena have all been confirmed for the event.Cena will go one-on-one with Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare is looking for revenge on John after losing the World Title at WrestleMania. That said, they might not be alone. The Rock could return.This article will take a look at a handful of signs indicating The Final Boss might return at SummerSlam. Some are clues regarding a new potential alliance, while others could just be subtle Easter eggs to tease his arrival.#4. The Rock was mentioned on SmackDownOn WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Cody Rhodes and John Cena cut promos on each other. They also had a contract signing for their upcoming world title match at SummerSlam.During the promo, Cody Rhodes referenced The Rock and drama surrounding The Final Boss. He stated that he didn't flinch when The Rock came for his soul and his spot, which likely alludes to his match against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40.Since The Rock is rarely addressed on television, this likely indicates a return is coming. For now, it remains uncertain whether Cody was taking a shot at The Rock or if the reference hints at something more serious.#3. He wore The Rock's watch, or at least, one that looks similarAnother major clue came during WWE SmackDown and on social media. This time, it involved Cody Rhodes' outfit, specifically an accessory that The American Nightmare was wearing.The former Undisputed WWE Champion was wearing a watch just like The Rock's. In fact, some believe that it may have been an identical model. This could mean one of two things, supposing that it wasn't a total coincidence.First, it could just be an Easter egg that doesn't mean anything in the story, meant to tease his upcoming arrival. On the other hand, it might suggest that Cody Rhodes has actually sold his soul to The Rock and received his watch as a gift.#2. Cody Rhodes' glasses looked just like The Rock'sIt wasn't just Cody Rhodes' watch that was a potential clue that The American Nightmare sold his soul to The Rock. Cody and real-life Bloodline member The Rock have a very distinct pair of sunglasses.As the image above shows, Cody Rhodes recently took a snapshot of himself in the same pair of shades. The WWE star wearing just one item similar to The Rock could have been a coincidence, but two different items? That seems like a sign he may have sold his soul and that The Rock is coming.For a non-WWE example of how clothing or an accessory can mean one sold their soul, look to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Ironheart. The Hood, a young man who grew up in difficult circumstances, sold his soul to Mephisto, effectively the devil of the universe. Mephisto then passed his magical cloak to The Hood. When a different character gave their soul to Mephisto, they instead received it.#1. Cody Rhodes arguably showed signs of being a heel on WWE SmackDownThe previous entry could suggest that Cody Rhodes might be selling his soul to The Rock, and that John Cena may become a face in this story. SmackDown arguably teased that. During a contract signing with Nick Aldis, Cody snapped and put John through a table. He then forced Cena to sign a contract for a stipulation he wasn't even agreeing to at WWE SummerSlam. That certainly feels heelish.These heel actions could indicate The Rock's return at SummerSlam. The Final Boss could reveal that he got to Cody. From there, The Rock could cost Cena the Undisputed WWE Championship. This would complete the double turn, and Cody would be the top villain in the company. These signs arguably all point to a return of The Final Boss.