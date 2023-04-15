4 signs Cody Rhodes will defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

Sunday, April 2, 2023, was meant to be Cody Rhodes' crowning moment. It was supposed to be the night he finally became the massive superstar he always dreamt of being, continuing the legacy of the esteemed Rhodes family.

However, his dreams turned into a horrific nightmare as he lost to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. The American Nightmare has respectfully and admirably accepted his loss, but there are signs that his championship pursuit is far from over.

Here's an extended look at 4 signs why Cody Rhodes will defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

#4 Cody Rhodes needs to "finish his story."

Cody Rhodes' story is unfinished.

After six years away from home, The Prodigal Son finally returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 to defeat Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Rhodes had become a massive star outside of the biggest sports entertainment brand. He spearheaded the development of AEW, the strongest alternative to the Stamford-based promotion.

By all means, he was wildly popular and successful, achieving heights he would never have achieved under the creative regime of Vince McMahon. However, Rhodes feels he has to win the top prize in WWE to solidify his mark in sports entertainment and do justice to his family name.

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 39, the 2023 Royal Rumble winner stressed that he had to defeat The Tribal Chief to exist. Considering the fateful and heartbreaking loss in Hollywood, he may render himself non-existent.

WrestleMania 39 wasn't the end of his story but a chapter he would wish to rewrite. Such an inspirational comeback fairytale deserves a fitting, happy ending at a monumental stage like next year's Mania.

#3 WWE may be looking to switch the roles

Heading into The Show of Shows this year, Cody Rhodes was billed as the loveable underdog looking to "finish the story." However, a larger-than-life obstacle stood in his way: the seemingly invincible Roman Reigns, who is closing in on a thousand days as Universal Champion.

But what if Triple H is planning a significant plot twist? The American Nightmare will receive his grand moment, but not in the way many were expecting. This would involve reversing the roles by making Cody Rhodes the heel.

How they can accomplish this complex task is tricky, but Daniel Bryan's surprise heel turn in November 2018 is a potential option. The American Nightmare could be so desperate to realize his destiny that he uses underhanded means to make his dreams come true.

#2 The Brock Lesnar heel turn puts him in a similar position to John Cena in 2012-13

#WWERaw Although Brock Lesnar is supposed to join forces with @CodyRhodes against @WWERomanReigns @WWESoloSikoa , The Beast suddenly stuns The American Nightmare with a vicious attack. Although Brock Lesnar is supposed to join forces with @CodyRhodes against @WWERomanReigns & @WWESoloSikoa, The Beast suddenly stuns The American Nightmare with a vicious attack. #WWERaw https://t.co/fKDGtf4kTY

Hardcore WWE fans will remember WrestleMania 28 pretty well. John Cena faced off against The Rock in a "Once in a Lifetime" dream match. Many expected Cena to defeat Rocky before the latter returned to Hollywood. However, The Champ shockingly lost.

The 16-time World Champion hit rock-bottom, as Rhodes did at WrestleMania 39. Cena acknowledged the defeat the next night but was met by a returning Brock Lesnar. After offering a handshake, The Beast laid The Champ out with an F5.

Lesnar feigned loyalty to The American Nightmare on the RAW after Mania 39. He ruthlessly assaulted Rhodes to close the show. The Conqueror is the 37-year-old superstar's first obstacle on his road to recovery.

Cena defeated Lesnar and fought back to the top in the next twelve months to find himself opposite The Rock at WrestleMania 29, where he defeated The Great One. The American Nightmare appears to be on a similar trajectory.

#1 The Bloodline may be nearing its demise

If it weren't for The Bloodline and its numbers game, Cody Rhodes would be the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Solo Sikoa's Samoan Spike allowed Roman Reigns to capitalize and deliver a heart-crushing Spear for the pinfall victory.

However, The Bloodline is not the same united faction we once knew. There has been severe tension between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns as the former grew bitter about the latter following Sami Zayn's betrayal at Royal Rumble 2023. The Usos also lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at Mania, and Paul Heyman seems adamant about drawing a wedge between the cousins.

Thus, the Samoan faction's days atop the mountain could be numbered. The Bloodline could collapse soon. When that happens, Rhodes could come calling for The Tribal Chief again, but this time the playing field would be level and the outcome much different.

