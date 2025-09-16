4 signs Dominik Mysterio is leaving The Judgment Day and turning babyface

Dominik Mysterio finally managed to defeat El Hijo del Vikingo this past Friday at Worlds Collide: Las Vegas to become the new AAA Mega Champion. He has now achieved his dream of becoming a double champion, as he also currently holds the WWE Intercontinental Title.

Ad

However, Stamford-based promotion has teased the possibility of Mysterio leaving The Judgment Day and turning face on RAW. 'Dirty' Dom embraced his dark side at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 by joining the heel faction and attacking Edge and Rey Mysterio after their tag team match. It now seems that the company could have him switch to a baby face role.

Ad

Trending

Now, let's explore four signs Dominik Mysterio is leaving The Judgment Day and turning babyface:

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

#4. Dominik Mysterio is about to feud with a heel (Rusev)

Having secured the AAA Mega Championship last Friday at World Collide: Las Vegas, Dominik Mysterio is now set to face his next opponent for the Intercontinental Title.

In a backstage segment on the latest episode of RAW, Dominik was seen celebrating his victory with The Judgement Day. However, he was confronted by Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, who brought up his unexplained recent association with El Grande Americano and then walked out when he wouldn't explain himself.

Ad

Following this moment, Rusev walked in and revealed his intentions of dethroning the young Mysterio for his Intercontinental Title, sowing a seed for a potential feud with the reigning champion.

Given that The Bulgarian Brute has established himself as a top heel in WWE, his potential feud with 'Dirty' Dom could lead to the sudden face turn for the latter.

#3. Heated argument with Finn Balor on RAW

Finn Balor seems to be somewhat envious of Dominik Mysterio's rise in WWE. Despite often helping him win in most of his matches, Balor perhaps still feels overshadowed by the success 'Dirty' Dom has achieved with The Judgment Day.

Ad

Following the back-and-forth between The Judgment Day stablemates on the latest episode of RAW, alongside JD McDonagh, it appears that Dominik's relationship with El Grande Americano isn't sitting well with the Irish star.

In a shocking twist, the tension between the young Mysterio and The Prince might eventually escalate, potentially leading to a fallout between the duo on RAW.

#2. Working with El Grande Americano

Dominik Mysterio has seemingly established a great relationship with El Grande Americano over the past few months on RAW, as the latter has helped The Judgement Day retain their titles in several matches. Additionally, he assisted Dominik in securing the AAA Mega Championship last Friday, alongside Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

Ad

Given that The Judgment Day appears to be irritated by the young Mysterio's closeness with El Grande Americano, Finn Balor may finally kick 'Dirty' Dom out of the stable due to his ties with Americano. If this happens, it will eventually cement Dominik's face turn on the red brand.

#1. Roxanne Perez's addition to The Judgment Day

Having initially been against Finn Balor adding Roxanne Perez to The Judgment Day as Liv Morgan's replacement, Dominik Mysterio is likely to leave the faction, together with Morgan, upon the latter's return from injury.

Ad

Liv Morgan may feel betrayed by The Judgment Day for easily replacing her with a rookie like Perez. Therefore, she's likely to leave the faction upon her return.

Given Morgan's relationship with 'Dirty' Dom in WWE, the latter might choose to follow her and leave the stable.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethel Benjamin Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.



When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.



All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.



When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing. Know More