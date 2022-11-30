4 Signs that Gunther could dethrone WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns 

Roman Reigns has almost completed three years without being pinned in WWE and it appears that he could stretch his undefeated streak out much further.

Gunther remains undefeated on SmackDown and has managed to stay away from Reigns since making his debut on the blue brand earlier this year.

Could Gunther be the man to finally dethrone Roman Reigns? Here are just four signs that he could.

#4. Gunther is still undefeated and could put that up against the Championship

Gunther is still undefeated on SmackDown and has brushed aside every challenger who has stepped in his path. The former NXT UK Champion has made it clear that he doesn't need Imperium to fight his battles for him and appears to be the complete opposite to Reigns.

Gunther can also be seen as a face if needed to turn in order to face off against Roman. If Gunther is able to get past Braun Strowman, then it's easy to see him retaining his undefeated streak and putting it on the line in a match against The Tribal Chief for the title.

#3. Gunther has been purposely kept away from Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Gunther and Imperium could have easily made a statement toward The Bloodline on SmackDown, especially since it appears that Solo Sikoa is coming for his Intercontinental Championship. Instead, the company has kept both teams apart and allowed them to fight other factions with Imperium completely skipping Survivor Series.

This could have been planned so that the two stables can face off in the future and it isn't a feud that WWE would have to circle back on if they crossed paths too early.

#2. Gunther could be a legitimate contender for The Royal Rumble

The WWE roster has no idea how to deal with Gunther at the moment and it could be the same in the annual Royal Rumble in a few weeks' time. Gunther steps into the match as the only undefeated star and could find a way to walk out with the biggest win of his career.

Given the fact that Reigns holds both of the main championships, the Royal Rumble winner would have to go on to face him at WrestleMania. It's hard to imagine that WWE would build Gunther up enough to face Reigns and not have him dethrone him.

#1. Gunther has his own faction to neutralize The Bloodline

Gunther has Imperium much like Roman Reigns has The Bloodline. So when the two men do finally step across the ring from one another, they will both have backup in their corners.

Over the past two years, The Bloodline has taken advantage of the numbers game, but when Gunther steps into the ring it will be a much fairer fight. This would be a fantastic storyline for the WWE Universe for fans of both teams and it will push Gunther up to the level he deserves to hold in the company.

Do you think Gunther will be the man to dethrone Roman Reigns? Have your say in the comments section below...

