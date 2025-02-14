4 signs Jacob Fatu will win the Elimination Chamber qualifying match on WWE SmackDown

WWE's next massive Premium Live Event is just weeks away. While fans are on The Road to WrestleMania, there will be a major stop along the way with Elimination Chamber Toronto and the audience is absolutely buzzing.

Elimination Chamber Toronto will take place on March 1 live from the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. As one would expect, the show will feature two Elimination Chamber Matches, with one for male stars and one for female superstars.

A major qualifying match has been announced for Friday Night SmackDown tonight. The Monster of All Monsters, Braun Strowman, will take on Damian Priest and Jacob Fatu in a Triple Threat Match. Any of the three men could win, at least in theory.

Despite that, there are some clear indicators that point to one winner in particular. Jacob Fatu will likely be the one to stand tall and advance to the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. This article will look at a handful of potential signs indicating Fatu will win.

Below are four signs Jacob Fatu will win the Elimination Chamber qualifying match on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Jacob Fatu is being pushed like a monster

The most obvious sign that Jacob Fatu will be the one to advance to the Men's Elimination Chamber Match at WWE's next Premium Live Event is his push. The Samoan Werewolf is being pushed like a monster.

Fatu doesn't get pinned. If he loses a match, it is by someone else being pinned or due to a disqualification or non-finish of some kind. WWE is constantly protecting him because they see Jacob as a major star.

Not only that, but he has wiped out or defeated some of the biggest names in wrestling. This includes Roman Reigns, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, and Randy Orton, among others. He is clearly being built up for big wins.

#3. Braun Strowman isn't really pushed heavily anymore

Braun Strowman has had different phases in WWE. Early on, he played the muscle to The Wyatt Family. Eventually, the big man was pushed as a solo monster and even eventually won the Universal Championship. In that period, he was on top of the world.

Currently, Braun's main objective is seemingly to help get other monsters over. His rivalry with Bronson Reed meant a ton for Auszilla. The same could be said for his recent WWE feud with Jacob Fatu.

Given that Braun is primarily being used to help others get over, he probably won't win the Triple Threat Match on SmackDown. He isn't being pushed as a big threat anymore, so a victory seems unlikely. That helps Jacob's chances.

#2. Jacob Fatu is part of the real-life Bloodline, and WWE loves the family

The Bloodline is both a major stable in WWE and a real-life family that has dominated pro wrestling. The Rock, Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, The Wild Samoans, and various others represent the real-life family, and many are part of the stable.

Over the years, WWE's clear interest in pushing members of The Bloodline became evident. The Rock and Yokozuna won world titles, and Rikishi and Umaga were Intercontinental Champions. Needless to say, this has been especially true in the modern era.

Jacob Fatu is both a real-life member of The Bloodline and a member of The New Bloodline. Given how much family members within The Bloodline are pushed, The Samoan Werewolf will almost certainly be pushed at a high level. This means he'll probably win his qualifier thanks to his family name alone.

#1. Damian Priest might be nixed from WrestleMania

Damian Priest is a popular WWE star who has risen up the ranks a fair bit over the last year or so. After winning the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2023, Priest went on to become World Heavyweight Champion in 2024.

There is a belief that Priest was going to be feuding with Drew McIntyre heading into WrestleMania, but that might no longer be the case. The two aren't interacting, and WWE hasn't planted any seeds teasing a big-time bout.

This means that Damian could be out of WrestleMania. If that's the case, he probably won't advance to the Elimination Chamber Match. There's no point in positioning him high up the card for the WrestleMania build if he'll miss the show. This should only further raise Fatu's chances of winning.

