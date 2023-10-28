4 signs Logan Paul will win the United States Championship at Crown Jewel 2023

Logan Paul has been on a roll since returning to WWE. While Paul has faced many big names in the Stamford-based promotion, he has the opportunity to win a title this time around. At Crown Jewel 2023, the ultimate influencer will face Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship.

Leading up to the fight, Logan Paul and Mysterio have shared many significant moments. However, many believe that the former won't be able to win against the masked luchador. Rey's experience and abilities are the main reasons why he will overshadow Paul, according to many. However, given the fact that it is wrestling, anything can happen.

In this article, we will look at four signs why WWE will book Logan Paul to beat Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023.

#4. Logan Paul attacking Rey backstage

Until now, Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio only traded insults to each other. However, on the latest edition of SmackDown, the 28-year-old took things a step further when he launched a vicious attack on Rey Mysterio backstage. The attack by Paul shocked many.

However, it could be a sign of WWE already showing the YouTuber's dominance over Mysterio. If that is the case, then Paul does become a massive favorite to win the United States Championship at Crown Jewel. The early dominance established by him will help him in many ways.

#3. Aligning with Dominik Mysterio

The history between Rey and Dominik Mysterio is probably the most intriguing one in recent times. Given how they think of each other, Dominik would want nothing more than for Rey to lose his United States Championship. Probably aware of the same, Logan Paul aligned with Dirty Dom on RAW this week.

This potential alliance between the two could be an indication of Dominik helping Logan beat Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel. If Paul does win the United States Championship, he and Dominik could also pursue a rivalry with the Latino World Order leading up to the Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

#2. To continue his momentum

Before making his appearance in WWE, Logan Paul was involved in a Boxing match against Dillon Danis. The match between the duo was a one-sided affair as Paul managed to completely dominate his opponent and register an important victory.

Hence, WWE could look to continue the momentum Paul has gained. While a win against Dillon has earned him respect, beating Rey Mysterio would make Logan one of the most talked-about names in professional wrestling. Additionally, allowing Paul to ride on his momentum will enable the Stamford-based promotion to extract great performances from him.

#1. WWE pushing Logan as the poster boy

While WWE has Roman Reigns as the face of the company, it won't hurt them to simultaneously build other superstars who could go on to become poster boys. If one examines it closely, Paul would be an ideal candidate for the same.

When Paul wrestles, the 28-year-old brings a new audience along with him. This is attributed to his career in YouTube and Boxing, which got him immense popularity. Therefore, WWE could book the 28-year-old to win the United States Championship so that he can become the Stamford-based promotion's poster boy.

