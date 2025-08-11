4 Signs Naomi is losing her Women’s World Championship on WWE RAW this week

Naomi, as the WWE Women's World Champion, has been on a roll and is growing as a top star for the promotion with each passing day. The Glow captured the title last month after she cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase during Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY's championship bout at the Evolution Premium Live Event, marking a shocking conclusion of the show.The 37-year-old has already been a workhorse champion as she defended her title in a Triple Threat bout at SummerSlam 2025 against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. Naomi is now billed to put her title on the line twice this month, first at the upcoming RAW against SKY, and, if she retains, then against Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris 2025.Many expect her to retain her title. However, against the tide, in this listicle, we examine four signs that suggest Naomi may lose her Women's World Title on WWE RAW.#4. The match was booked suddenlyA championship match between IYO and The Glow was announced out of the blue for the next edition of Monday Night RAW.The bout being booked out of the blue gives odd vibes as the Stamford-based promotion pulls off moves like this when there are potentially shocking outcomes on the anvil. Naomi losing her title under 30 days on the red brand is a possibility.#3. A massive WWE match is being teasedIYO SKY has gotten over with the fans as a true babyface, and during her championship reign, World Wrestling Entertainment laid the seeds for a major bout featuring her and a rising superstar.The star in question is Stephanie Vaquer. The Stamford-based promotion has been building a legit storyline between The Genius of the Sky and La Primera since the year started.Hence, SKY may win the title back on RAW, pulling off yet another shocker, and face Vaquer at Clash in Paris, which could serve as a perfect storyline as Naomi has no rivalry against the Chilean star as compared to the former champion.#2. Rhea Ripley winning the title back is the major goalMami lost her Women's World Championship to IYO SKY after Saturday Night's Main Event in January 2025. Since then, the latter has been chasing SKY to regain her gold and end her story.However, every time she gets closer, she is hit with a new challenge, and somehow, IYO SKY has emerged as her final boss, someone Ripley has never overcome.Therefore, The Genius of the Sky winning the title on WWE RAW by beating Naomi would open doors for a superbout at Ripley's home ground at Crown Jewel: Perth, where she could finish her story and win the title.#1. The company's recent trend of pulling shockersWWE, under Triple H's creative reign, has seen multiple surprising outcomes that draw a major reaction from the fans, and it appears the Stamford-based promotion has started effectively utilizing this trend.Monday Night RAW this week might see a shocking championship switch ahead of WWE Clash in Paris 2025, and SKY may beat Naomi to recapture the title, changing the entire trajectory of the women's division again.