4 Signs that suggest Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks didn’t leave RAW for SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks have supposedly been moved to WWE’s SmackDown brand from RAW. While this is the news that has been circulating in the pro wrestling world, there is a chance that the eerie faction is still on the red brand.

Here are four signs that indicate that the Uncle Howdy-led crew hasn’t switched brands yet:

#4. The WWE General Managers have not confirmed anything so far

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has not made any announcement regarding the transfer of The Wyatt Sicks to SmackDown so far. Likewise, Pearce's counterpart, Nick Aldis, hasn’t confirmed that the Uncle Howdy and co. is now on his roster.

The only person who has spoken about the eerie faction moving to the Friday Night Show is Karrion Kross. Considering that the heel superstar often plays mind games and lies to build momentum, he could be spreading misinformation this time as well.

#3. The Wyatt Sicks members are still listed on the RAW roster

Aside from neither of the General Managers confirming the transfer of The Wyatt Sicks, no evidence of it is visible on WWE’s official website either. Notably, the Uncle Howdy-led crew is still listed on the roster of the RAW brand.

The Stamford-based promotion is very quick to make changes to its roster list on WWE.com each time new wrestlers are added or removed. Thus, this could be a sign that the eerie faction hasn’t moved.

#2. Karrion Kross could be spreading misinformation to serve a purpose

Last week on WWE RAW, Karrion Kross was seen exiting the office of Adam Pearce with The Miz waiting outside for him. The Herald of Doomsday told the A-Lister that The Wyatt Sicks had moved to SmackDown. Kross even confirmed the information later on when Jackie Redmond interviewed him alongside Scarlett Bordeaux.

Interestingly, when Redmond asked The Final Testament leader where The Miz was, he blew her off by saying that the A-lister was on some assignment. There is a chance that Kross was deliberately keeping the former WWE Grand Slam Champion busy so he doesn’t dig around the truth.

The Herald of Doomsday could have lied about The Wyatt Sicks moving to SmackDown to ensure that The Miz stays calm. Notably, The Awesome One has threatened to ditch The Final Testament and is very afraid of Uncle Howdy. Thus, Kross could be keeping him in the dark so that he doesn’t bail on the heel faction.

#1. Uncle Howdy isn't done with The Final Testament yet

The Wyatt Sicks targeted Chad Gable when they made their WWE debut. Since then, Uncle Howdy and his team constantly hunted the Olympian and also decimated his newfound faction, American Made.

Thus, it doesn’t make sense that The Wyatts would leave any unfinished business with The Final Testament either. Especially when the heel crew managed to punch the eerie faction back. Moreover, with The Miz’s betrayal and the way Karrion Kross actively hunts The Wyatt Sicks, it is unlikely for Uncle Howdy to let go of this feud.

Thus, Karrion Kross knows that the former Bo Dallas will definitely strike back. It would be interesting to see what lies in the future for both these factions.

