4 Signs WWE star Liv Morgan is secretly seducing another Judgment Day member: Group history, massive betrayal & more

The situation between Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and The Judgment Day on WWE RAW keeps getting weirder. The Women's World Champion has tried to seduce Dominik numerous times over the last month, but he hasn't taken the bait yet. It still doesn't mean that he isn't at least thinking about what Morgan is putting on the table.

Speaking of putting things on the table, Morgan left her hotel swipe card in The Judgment Day clubhouse. Mysterio, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito looked at it in bewilderment, with Carlito showing the most interest. Balor eventually pocketed it in a move that would make any magician proud.

Was it to tell Liv to back off or to resume a secret alliance? The following four signs point to Liv Morgan working with Finn Balor behind the scenes while doing the opposite on screen.

#4. Finn Balor keeps getting in between Liv Morgan and Dominik

Whenever Morgan prances around Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor usually gets between them. He could be trying to rid the group of an unneeded distraction, which has intensified since Rhea Ripley isn't around.

Balor could be doing this to preserve a secret alliance backstage. He knows Dominik is impressionable and does his own thing. Balor also knows Dominik is loyal to Mami, so testing him would take any spotlight off him.

If The Prince gets ahead of the situation when Morgan encounters Mysterio, he can prevent anything huge from happening.

#3. Morgan and Balor were instrumental in the early stages of The Judgment Day

Balor, Styles, and Morgan once teamed up against Edge, Ripley, and Priest.

Rhea Ripley's initiation into The Judgment Day was essentially shedding her alliance with Liv Morgan and turning on her. The move set her up for the success she's had over the last three years.

Finn Balor was also one of the first targets of the group when Edge was still in WWE. Priest and Ripley tried to recruit Balor, and they were successful as he helped excommunicate Edge from the group.

While Morgan didn't join the heel faction, she and Balor did team against it before the dynamics shifted. They could share and capitalize on that bond secretly while targeting Dominik in the ring.

#2. Finn Balor's betrayal would hurt more than Dominik's

Finn Balor and Damian Priest have gone through a lot together over the last three years.

Finn Balor replaced Edge in The Judgment Day and helped shape what the group looks like today. Before Priest won the World Heavyweight Championship, Balor got major title opportunities.

Seducing Dominik is expected since Rhea Ripley isn't there to kick her away. He's the baby of the group and is still impressionable. However, working secretly with Finn Balor would hurt Damian Priest and the stable more than losing Dominik.

Balor is more important to the group and has held things together through months of turmoil. It may be because he's better at dealing with chaos or working on something backstage behind The Judgment Day's back.

#1. Breaking up The Judgment Day in any fashion would hurt Ripley

Seducing Dominik Mysterio would be going after the low-hanging fruit of Judgment Day. He's an easy target and one of the most hated members of the WWE roster.

While pursuing Dominik is frustrating for Ripley, it could be a misdirect for a more covert part of the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour. If Balor is tired of the drama in his faction, he could be amenable to what Morgan offers in a partnership.

After all, breaking up The Judgment Day in any fashion would achieve her goal of taking everything away from Ripley. She doesn't need to turn Dom to her side but only makes it seem like she is.

Doing something completely different with a more important member of the group in secret would tear Judgment Day apart and accomplish her mission.

