4 Signs WWE is turning Rhea Ripley heel again

Rhea Ripley lost her Women's World Championship on WWE RAW after Elimination Chamber, thanks to a momentary distraction from Bianca Belair. The Eradicator then demanded an opportunity to regain the title once again, which took place this week on the red brand, with Belair as the special guest referee.

Ripley once again ended up losing her opportunity, this time due to a double disqualification after both the challenger and the champion attacked the referee, even if it was initially inadvertent. With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, The Eradicator is eager for an opportunity to get added to the match, showing multiple signs of a heel turn.

Let's check out a few reasons why it feels that Ripley is turning heel once again.

#4. Rhea Ripley lost her cool after her recent failed opportunity

Ripley faced IYO SKY in a singles match on WWE RAW this week, with special guest referee Bianca Belair. But, during the bout, both women accidentally put their hands on The EST. This led to the star calling the match off in a 'Double Disqualification.'

While things could have ended with that, The Eradicator then unleashed an assault on the champion as well as Belair, hinting at a potential heel turn in the coming weeks.

#3. Hell-bent on taking back her title

Rhea Ripley is undoubtedly one of the most prominent names in the industry and doesn't need a championship to stay relevant. However, since her title loss a few weeks ago on the red brand, the star has been aggressive on a whole new level.

Ripley has been hell-bent on regaining her title and doesn't even want to give the other stars an opportunity at WrestleMania 41. She seems to take the title loss personally and is out to demolish anyone who stands in her way of getting the gold back.

#2. Continuously wanting to get added to the WrestleMania match without 'earning' it

Bianca Belair won the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber match and earned a shot at the Women's World Championship at The Show of Shows. However, since her title loss on the red brand a few weeks ago, Ripley has been quite adamant about getting added to the match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Further, The Eradicator, after another failed opportunity, seems to be on the same page as before, trying to get a shot at the title without really 'earning' it this time around. This has been a massive hint towards a potential heel turn from the star.

#1. Held someone else responsible for her loss

The title match between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at RAW after Elimination Chamber featured the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber winner Bianca Belair in commentary to keep a closer eye on her opponent at The Showcase of The Immortals.

During the bout, both Ripley and SKY interacted with the star, which eventually ended up with SKY winning the title after a ringside distraction caused Ripley to lose focus. This led to The Eradicator putting all the blame on one of the biggest babyfaces in the industry, Bianca Belair, which is one of the major hints that Rhea Ripley may have moved towards a heel turn.

The WWE Universe will have to wait and see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the three stars ahead of WrestleMania 41.

