4 Simple ways Brock Lesnar's Universal Title reign could conclude

While Brock Lesnar's may be the longest reigning WWE World Champion of the modern era, his underwhelming reign will have to conclude.

The Universal Title is still not regarded by many WWE fans as a legitimate World Title, even though legends such as Goldberg and Brock Lesnar have held it, and most of that is due to WWE's booking.

When it comes to Brock Lesnar there is one catchphrase wrestling fans love to associate with the current Universal Champion, "eat, sleep, stay at home repeat." Ever since Lesnar won his first ever Universal Title all the way back at WrestleMania 33 in a brutal showdown with Goldberg, his championship run has been relatively underwhelming, and most of that can be attributed to his lack of presence on Raw, his reasonably robotic in-ring style which is a far cry of his 2003 prime and his lack of interest in appearing remotely concerned in any programme he is in.

Most of those complaints might be overstated at this point, but rumours suggest Lesnar could be on his way out of the WWE for good, as his urge to compete in a UFC octagon is at an all-time high. Therefore, the question that lingers in every wrestling aficionado's mind is, how will WWE end the longest reigning World Champion of the modern era?

Moreover, when it comes to WWE's booking in this day and age, nothing is certain as the creative has swerved fans more times in a few months than they have done so in the past ten years.

But with regards to Lesnar's lengthy title reign, WWE can create new megastars, wrap up narratives that were left incomplete and solidify a superstar as the new face of the Raw brand. Furthermore, that does not mean WWE have to dig deep into their arsenal to produce a genuinely historic moment but if they look around there are clear, visible and simple options they can consider to finally end Lesnar's reign of terror.

#1 The Big Dog claims his yard

A match no one desires to witness, but if WWE can finally flip the script and produce a career-defining moment, it might just be the ideal culmination of this fued.

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns is a rivalry that has been run deeper into the ground than Titus O' Neal's botch at the Greatest Royal Rumble. What started off as a match no one fathomed would be watchable turned out be a show stealer at WrestleMania 31, and fans accepted that violent encounter for what it was and decided to move on.

However, in true WWE fashion, the company decided to book more and more Lesnar vs. Reigns encounters in the past few years, as these two behemoths faced each other at Fastlane 2015, Summerslam 2017, WrestleMania 34 and most recently at the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble event.

And for Pete's sake that is more than enough of Reigns vs. Lesnar right? Well in Vince McMahon's eyes, almost half a dozen times is never enough, as many predicted Reigns to win the recently announced multi-man match at Extreme Rules 2018 and go on to face Lesnar at Summerslam 2018.

Furthermore, this would mean that this is the sixth time Reigns will stand across the ring from Lesnar, and while that may be frustrating to many as having two stars constantly stuck in the main event scene does not allow the roster a chance to grow and develop. Still, this could work if WWE finally rolls full steam ahead into making Reigns the top star he can become, and while his chances of being a top-tier babyface have slowly evaporated, this could be a chance to make him a world class heel.

Even though Reigns recently commented that he does not see it necessary to turn heel as he would be hated whether he stays a babyface or becomes a heel, but for the sake of his career WWE cannot waste another opportunity, as in a storytelling perspective it would make perfect sense.

If Reigns does become number one contender for the Universal Title at Extreme Rules 2018, previous encounters reveal that Reigns has never beat Lesnar one on one, when he came close to doing so he was 'cheated' and most his chances were ruined controversially.

Therefore, there is basically no other way to conclude this feud as the narrative is burnt-out, the matches are increasingly stale, and the build has been seen a thousand times before, all WWE can do to make the most of Reigns vs. Lesnar in one final match is to have "the big dog" turn heel to finally edge out Lesnar.