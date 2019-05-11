4 SmackDown superstars who might appear as Wild Cards on RAW next week

Prakash FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 445 // 11 May 2019, 19:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince McMahon announced a Wild Card rule last week.

Last Monday, Roman Reigns arrived on RAW and multiple superstars followed him to cross the boundaries of their respective brands. The Chairman of WWE, Vince McMahon made a rule out of the mess and called it the Wild Card rule - allowing four superstars to appear on the other brand every week.

Last week, Roman Reigns, Kofi Kingston, Daniel Bryan, and Lars Sullivan made their way to RAW (Shane and Elias don't count according to the Chairman).

The rule brings in a shock factor as anyone can appear on a given night (limited to only four people). It begs the question who would appear on the next episode of RAW. Let's examine who might emerge from SmackDown this week.

#4 Charlotte

Charlotte defeated Bayley to earn a future shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship. Becky Lynch later decided to face both Lacey Evans from RAW and Charlotte from SmackDown for their respective brand's titles.

Last week, both Charlotte and Becky Lynch did not appear on SmackDown. Becky Lynch is the current dual champion from both the brands and therefore, she is allowed to cross brands without the Wild Card rule in play.

Expect Charlotte to come out as a Wild Card and align with Lacey Evans to lay out Becky Lynch. Becky is the Undisputed Champ and is a marked superstar. Charlotte and Evans would try their best to soften up the champion which might increase their chances to win next Sunday.

#3 Ali

Ali was once touted to become the next WWE champion, but an untimely injury led to Kofi Kingston grabbing the same position. Ali came back after recovering from the injury but is directionless ever since. He even started to lose more often and has gone on to lose most of his momentum.

Advertisement

The Money in the Bank ladder match is the perfect spot for a high flier like Ali to bounce back and put on a memorable performance. With the Wild Card rule in play, Ali might come over to RAW to promote the inter-brand match. He would be a perfect opponent for someone like McIntyre who would also be present in the MITB match.

Otherwise, Ali could face Samoa Joe and could reignite their rivalry for a one-off appearance.

1 / 2 NEXT