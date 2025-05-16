4 Stars who could qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on WWE SmackDown

WWE has several major events taking place over the next month. Saturday Night's Main Event will return with a new special, plus AAA and World Wrestling Entertainment will unite for Worlds Collide.

Ad

Perhaps the biggest show of the next month will be Money in the Bank. The massive PLE will air on Saturday, June 7, 2025, live from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

As has become the norm, the show will feature two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches. This includes one for the male competitors and one for the female superstars. World Wrestling Entertainment has since announced that qualifying matches will begin tonight.

Ad

Trending

While Sportskeeda has covered male stars who could qualify for the gimmick match tonight, this article will take a look at four female superstars who could do the same.

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

Below are four stars who could qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on WWE SmackDown:

#4. Naomi could potentially win the entire thing

Expand Tweet

Ad

Naomi is a veteran of pro wrestling. She has been a television character for around 15 years now. Be it as part of WWE's main roster, NXT, or even TNA Wrestling, she has been around for a long time.

The Glow has recently undergone some major character changes. She is no longer a fan favorite. Instead, she is mean, vindictive, and aggressive. The new gimmick seems to be a major hit.

That means she is very much a favorite to win the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. However, the first step is for Naomi to qualify, and she may do so on SmackDown tonight. From there, a win could be right around the corner.

Ad

#3. Chelsea Green could be moved up the card through a Money in the Bank win

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chelsea Green is a multi-time champion in WWE. While she once suffered various setbacks between injuries and being let go by the Vince McMahon-led administration, the Canadian has recovered considerably and even became the first-ever Women's United States Champion in December 2024.

Recently, Green suffered a devastating loss. Zelina Vega pinned The Hot Mess for the prized WWE Women's United States Championship. In the time since then, the Canadian star has been mourning. With that being said, this could actually be the start of bigger things for Chelsea.

Ad

Green may have lost the Women's United States Title so that she can move up to the world title picture. Qualifying for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match tonight and going on to win the briefcase could be how the now-former champion gets her groove back.

#2. Jade Cargill's main event push is inevitable

Jade Cargill is a former AEW star who once held the TBS Championship. She jumped ship to WWE and made her official in-ring debut almost a year and a half ago. Since then, she has become a multi-time Women's Tag Team Champion.

Ad

The Storm was viciously attacked by a mystery assailant last year. It later became clear that Naomi was the person behind the assault. Thankfully, Jade got a measure of revenge when she defeated The Glow at WrestleMania 41 in an underrated singles match.

While Jade has already had some gold and a few major moments, it is clear that a main event push in WWE is inevitable. She has a star presence that very few others can match. If that inevitable push is coming soon, qualifying for the Women's MITB Ladder Match on SmackDown tonight could be a great first step toward that endeavor.

Ad

#1. Alexa Bliss just returned to WWE television

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alexa Bliss is a future WWE Hall of Famer. She has held multiple world titles across both RAW and SmackDown. On top of that, Bliss has won Money in the Bank, the Elimination Chamber, and multiple Women's Tag Team Titles. Her success can't be overstated.

However, The Goddess has been hot and cold with WWE for a while now. She had been absent for over two years before returning in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Alexa stuck around on television for a month before disappearing again.

Thankfully, she returned to television on SmackDown last week. With the extremely popular star back in the mix, she seems like a favorite to win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. First, she needs to qualify, and that may happen tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More