4 Storylines that could emerge after WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel has come and gone, and the fans are left wondering what will happen next. The event was full of surprises particularly from Dolph Ziggler and The Miz who advanced further in the WWE World Cup than anyone anticipated and also from Baron Corbin who attacked Braun Strowman.

AJ Styles managed to retain the WWE Championship, and at the moment it seems like no one can take it away from him. The most surprising thing that happened at WWE Crown Jewel was Shane McMahon replacing The Miz in the finals of the WWE World Cup.

Best thing to come out of #WWECrownJewel?? Shane McMahon's Dean Ambrose cosplay! pic.twitter.com/zurE5ZrGiK — D.C. (@DarrenConnolly_) November 2, 2018

Shane O' Mac may be the most talented member of the McMahon family, and he proved it by hitting one of the most awesome coast to coasts in recent memory.

Shane McMahon stole the show. — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) November 2, 2018

Not even Dolph Ziggler could kick out of that. With all that in mind, let's take a look at some of the storylines that may emerge as a result of WWE Crown Jewel.

1. The absence of the Universal Championship from RAW

Brock Lesnar is Universal Champion Again

Brock Lesnar is currently the Universal Champion, and fans have already begun speculating whether his victory is good or bad for the Universal Championship.

Brock Lesnar leaving with the belt after another five-minute match pic.twitter.com/cXEJYF9LaQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 2, 2018

On the one hand, Brock is one of the most dominant superstars, and fans enjoy seeing him destroy the competition. This means that whoever Brock chooses to put over will have to be someone extraordinary and they can lead the WWE into the future.

On the other hand, it's no secret that Brock only fights when he wants and the fans are worried that once again the Universal Title will be taken away from the screen for long periods of time.

Announcer : ''Here is your winner and the NEW Universal champion..Brock Lesnar''



Wrestling fans :#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/hwmin49fz5 — D.C. (@DarrenConnolly_) November 2, 2018

If the Universal Title vanishes from the screen once again, it will negatively affect the RAW ratings. However, with Survivor Series around the corner, it is possible that Brock and the Universal Championship will appear more often on RAW.

Drew Beating Brock Lesnar For The Universal Champion Needs To Happen — The Man💥™️ (@REIGNSSEMPIRE) November 2, 2018

He might even get new challenges with the most likely candidate being Drew McIntyre.

