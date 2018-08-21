4 Storylines WWE should build up on Post Summerslam

WWE will be looking to start some fresh feuds now

There were two title changes during the entire Summerslam PPV. Brock Lesnar lost his Universal championship after a memorable reign, and Rowdy Ronda Rousey won her first ever WWE Women's championship. Neither of those fights lived up to the hype, but they still got the WWE Universe into the mix.

There were very few exceptions in the show, especially for the Red Brand side of feuds, but the show was really pleasant for a handful of reasons. The main reason for the success of SummerSlam was the matches from the SmackDown Live division. WWE surely seems much more exciting and possibly, they can benefit from the SummerSlam PPV and use that to present some entertaining storylines for the fans.

Every year the WWE Creatives during this period try to bring some new feuds into the account and SummerSlam has given us a new light of direction for the new storylines and maybe, WWE will start working on it.

People claim that this SummerSlam has been the best PPV of the year, nearly striking Royal Rumble and Wrestlemania. This year, SummerSlam had a various range of exciting and comforting matches. WWE will look to do remarkably well if they start to work on some future storylines.

Here are four Storylines that WWE should start working on post Summerslam:

#4 Dean Ambrose vs Drew McIntyre

Dean Ambrose returned last week from injury

As we all are aware of the fact that the flagship show is still comparatively low on top card heels. Drew McIntyre has been unstoppable since making his return to Raw alongside Dolph Ziggler, and he is unquestionably not the same guy he was as a member of the 3MB. McIntyre might decide to move away from his buddy Dolph Ziggler and become a beast in the race as a singles wrestler.

McIntyre as the vicious heel, Ambrose's as the beloved babyface. And McIntyre destroying Ambrose's recovered arm. This could very well make a good mid-card feud and help move the Chosen One to the title picture.

Dean Ambrose is really over with the crowd and he could help McIntyre become the next big thing. McIntyre looks like a monster and bears himself like an assassin and could understandably go face to face with guys like Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar.

