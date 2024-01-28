4 subtle shots WWE may have fired at AEW in the 2024 Royal Rumble

The pro wrestling business thrives on competition, and nobody embodies that truth in the current era like WWE and AEW. The often silent but sometimes visible struggle between the two biggest companies currently in the business is currently driving a boom period arguably not seen since the Attitude Era, something fans greatly enjoy.

Part of this enjoyment is derived from well-curated explicit and implicit shots taken by the two juggernauts at each other, whether on social media or usual programming. Sometimes, the best way to do this is simply by one-upping your competitor, or flaunting your excellence in their face, and there was plenty of excellence on show at Royal Rumble 2024.

However, some booking decisions felt like they could have particularly been aimed at sending a message to the Jacksonville-based company

Here are four subtle shots WWE may have aimed at AEW at Royal Rumble 2024.

#4 & #3: Andrade's comeback and Jade Cargill's debut could have been positioned to show WWE's superiority to AEW

Royal Rumble 2024 saw some huge surprises rock the WWE Universe, chief among them the debut and re-debut of Jade Cargill and Andrade respectively. The duo spent years in the land of the Elite, with the general feeling being that their potential wasn't fully realized there.

Their showings in their respective Rumbles were strong, showcasing them as real threats and formidable performers. Coupled with entry #1 on this list, it seems as if Triple H and his creative team are sending a clear message to Tony Khan and co: "We can present and elevate talent much better than you ever could."

#2: WWE featuring TNA Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace prominently in the Women's Royal Rumble could have been a subtle shot at AEW

WWE is undoubtedly the biggest company and market leader in the pro wrestling business today. No matter how one feels about their product, they can't deny that they have the greatest worldwide reach, viewership and financial prowess of any company in the industry. Over the past four years, AEW has laid a strong claim to second place, at times even beating the TKO-owned company in some aspects.

However, TNA's recent resurgence has put them back in the conversation for the No. 2 spot, and WWE might have lent them a hand in the Royal Rumble event. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace made a surprise appearance in the event, interacting with many top stars in her strong 19-minute performance.

This showing could have been received in Jacksonville as an attempt to give Scott D'Amore's promotion a boost over them. Couple that with Triple H's cheeky putdown of the term 'Forbidden Door' during the post-Rumble press conference, and you have shots fired!

#1:Having two ex-AEW stars in the final two of the 2024 men's Royal Rumble was an interesting choice

Yes, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk have spent way more total time in WWE than they did in AEW. Yes, they are currently the two most compelling challengers for the Endeavor-owned company's top champions heading into WrestleMania 40 season.

However, no one can deny that using two of the most prominent stars in your competitor's history to create headlines the latter never could is a big statement. The American Nightmare and The Second City Saint should have been spearheading AEW's charge against Triple H and his roster, but are instead playing leading roles for the other team.

It may not be the intention of The Game, but such a move is bound to get some tribalistic debate going on the internet, and cause some in Jacksonville to rue letting Punk and Rhodes get away. Business is business, however, and WWE can't afford to have such major guns and not use them in fear of hurting feelings.

