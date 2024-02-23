4 subtle things The Rock and Roman Reigns told us during the blockbuster Bloodline segment on WWE SmackDown

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns addressed the WWE Universe by cutting a promo. This was Reigns' first appearance on the blue brand since appearing at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event, where Cody Rhodes chose Reigns as his opponent, to finish his story.

While The Tribal Chief's promo was good as usual, the best part of the segment came when he introduced The Rock as an official member of The Bloodline. This announcement by Reigns received quite a reaction from the crowd. While Rock delivered a great promo, it made many feel that he would turn his back on Reigns.

In this article, we will look at four subtle things in the segment between Roman Reigns and The Rock:

#4. The Rock pointing toward Roman Reigns

When The Rock was cutting his promo on SmackDown, he reminded many of the Hollywood Rock era. While the Miami native spoke about plenty of things during his promo, at one particular instance, he uttered a phrase saying:

"The Rock is going to do everything in his power to make sure that you walk out of Wrestlemania what you are, which is a loser.”

While many would think this was directed towards Cody Rhodes, The Rock was pointing at Roman Reigns when he said this phrase. This leads to massive suspicion about the former turning on The Tribal Chief, leading up to WrestleMania 40.

#3. The Rock mentions an old story is ending whereas a new one is beginning

After The Rock uttered the above-mentioned line, he uttered yet another interesting phrase that will get many thinking about his potential plans. This time, The Rock mentioned that while Cody Rhodes' story is ending, The Rock and Roman Reigns' story is beginning.

While many did not think of this much when the Hollywood star said it, now it looks like he left another subtle hint about a potential betrayal. If this is true, it will be interesting to see where and when the story between The Rock and Reigns begins.

#2. The Rock looks in the direction of The Bloodline

While the above-mentioned lines are more than enough to prove the possibility of The Rock betraying Roman Reigns, there are more such hints which further validate the point. At one point during the segment, The Rock looked in the direction of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

During this period, it seemed the 51-year-old was addressing the fans, but it now seems that wasn't the case. The Rock said:

"You don’t understand that because you’re spoiled, entitled little crybaby b*****s."

Even though it might seem a heel Rock was speaking to the fans when he said this, there is a high possibility of him targeting the entire Bloodline when he uttered this phrase. It will be interesting to see how Rock treats the remaining members of The Bloodline in the coming weeks.

#1. The Rock's hand gesture

After The Rock's promo on SmackDown ended, him and the rest of The Bloodline did their usual gesture acknowledging Roman Reigns. However, when looked at closely, it seems Rock did not acknowledge The Tribal Chief as the former's hand gesture was completely different when compared to The Bloodline.

While the remaining members of the heel faction hold up their usual 1s, The Rock raises his hand but makes an L gesture instead. This 'L' by The Rock could be referred to as 'loser', a word the Brahma Bull constantly uses in his promo.

