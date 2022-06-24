4 WWE stars who could support Kevin Owens' conspiracy against Elias/Ezekiel  

No one in their wildest dreams expected Kevin Owens and Ezekiel to deliver like they have in recent weeks. The two performers took a lackluster gimmick of Ezekiel being Elias' younger brother and managed to turn it into one of the best things on RAW.

Kevin Owens' descent into madness and confusion has been phenomenal to watch. He is the only one left in WWE who believes that Elias and Ezekiel are the same person. No one else is in his corner, and he is struggling to try and expose the supposed siblings.

If The Prizefighter has someone backing him, the battle will be that much easier. There are a few superstars on the roster who could join KO in his investigation. However, it all depends on the former Universal Champion convincing them to join him.

On that note, here are four superstars who could help Kevin Owens expose the supposed Elias-Ezekiel fraudulence.

#4 On our list of superstars who could support Kevin Owens in his war against Elias and Ezekiel: Drew Gulak

Gulak and Owens could present a flawless expose of Ezekiel

Remember prime Drew Gulak earning universal praise for his PowerPoint presentations every week on 205 Live? He used to present them as part of his plans for a better and safer show. It was one of the best things on the show, so much so that Microsoft themselves gave him a shoutout.

Kevin Owens could use his expertise there and hire him to help him crack the Elias-Ezekiel case. Their investigation could go on for weeks until the day of the big reveal. Gulak and Owens could then present a couple of slides showing evidence of Elias and Ezekiel being the same person.

If KO wants to expose his rival, he should do it methodically. It doesn't get better than a good old PPT, and no one does PPTs better than Gulak.

#3 Dolph Ziggler

A DZ-KO collaboration, anyone?

Dolph Ziggler is a heel man who cannot stand people trying to pull wool over others' eyes. He could join hands with Kevin Owens and try to expose Elias and Ezekiel for the frauds the former claims they are.

Owens and Ziggler would make a great investigative duo with their heelish antics and temper tantrums. The Showoff is someone who can match KO's energy when it comes to whining, screaming, and even joy at finding a breakthrough. He is also a man of great intellect and can use it to help The Prizefighter.

#2 The Miz

The Miz would be a great presence in Kevin Owens' corner in his ongoing mental tussle with Elias and Ezekiel. Like Ziggler, he is also someone who can't stand being duped. As such, he would be happy to be part of something big like Owens' investigation.

Miz could grill the brothers on Miz TV to try and get them to crack. He could even use his Hollywood connections (if he has any, that is) to try and look into Ezekiel's details. The A-Lister and KO's mind working together is the kind of content that would take this feud to the next level, and we would be all in for it.

#1 Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is the only one who recently concurred with Kevin Owens that something fishy was going on with Ezekiel. The chemistry the two showed in that segment was hailed by fans. As such, WWE could capitalize on it and pair two of the most popular performers on their roster to get to the bottom of the mystery.

Lynch failed to qualify for Money in the Bank and currently finds herself without any direction heading into the show. This could be a great use of her time as she gives Owens some Big Time help and assistance. The Man may be the missing ingredient KO needs to help expose the alleged duality of a man like Ezekiel.

