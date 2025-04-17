4 Superstars who are surprisingly still employed by WWE

WWE is currently going through one of its biggest periods of growth in history, and the roster is seemingly huge. This means that several names haven't been seen on the company's programming for several years but are still contracted.

This list looks at four names who are surprisingly still under contract with WWE.

#4 Omos

Omos hasn't wrestled for WWE since April 2024, when he was unsuccessful in winning the annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He isn't injured and has been sent to work for Pro Wrestling NOAH in recent months. The Nigerian Giant even won the GHC Tag Team Championship in NOAH.

Recent updates suggest that Omos' name hasn't been brought up in creative meetings in recent months, and he isn't expected to return anytime soon. The most obvious place the former champion could return would be tomorrow when the 2025 Andre the Giant Battle Royal takes place on SmackDown.

#3 Tamina

It has been more than two years since Tamina was seen on WWE TV. She last competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2023. It's unclear if there are plans for her to return, but recent reports have noted that she is no longer on the road with WWE. Despite being absent from television, she hasn't been released.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion is a mother and has been able to work around her daughters throughout her career. She continues to update her followers on Instagram about her personal life.

#2 Titus O'Neil is still employed by WWE

It has been almost five years since Titus O'Neil wrestled for WWE, but he has made various appearances on-screen, including calling matches at WrestleMania. The former Tag Team Champion hasn't officially retired from in-ring competition but currently represents WWE as its Global Ambassador.

The role allows Titus to work in the community and support fans from a different place than as a full-time athlete. He does make appearances on TV when required, but it's unknown if he has plans to have an official retirement match.

Titus also recently released his autobiography titled “Wrestling With Fatherhood: My Championship Journey To My Greatest Title: Dad.”

#1 Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE since SummerSlam 2023. While his name has been mentioned several times and there has been speculation that he could return, The Beast remains absent from the company's programming.

Lesnar's issues have become a legal problem for WWE, but despite not being on-screen, he remains under contract with the company. Triple H has noted in the past that he is open to working with The Beast when he is ready.

