4 Superstars who have teamed with AJ Styles in the past and where they are now

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles is undoubtedly one of the greatest performers to ever step foot in the squared circle and has shared the ring with a plethora of top names over the years. While Styles is known for his singles career, he has also made a major name for himself as a tag team star.

Styles is one of the top names from the renowned Bullet Club faction and has also addressed the legendary stable a number of times during his WWE career. Over the years, the Phenomenal One has formed a tag team with several names. Let’s check out some of his top tag team partners and where they are now.

#4. Michin

While AJ Styles formed The O.C. to take on the Judgment Day a couple of years ago, he brought Michin on his side to take on Rhea Ripley. However, after the group disbanded back in September 2024, the star’s alliance with Styles ended.

Michin is now a member of the SmackDown roster and has been trying to make an impact on the blue brand as a singles star. However, her friendship with Styles has never truly ended, and the duo could reunite if the stars align in the future.

#3. & #2. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson [The Good Brothers]

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have been AJ Styles' most loyal allies in WWE. The brotherhood between the three stars goes back a long way, and WWE has often shown them together. The duo was also a part of The O.C. until the team’s run ended, and fans have always loved to see the trio together.

Gallows and Anderson were released by WWE back in February this year, which marked the end of their third run with the company. The two are now part of the independent circuit and have appeared in numerous promotions, including Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, where they recently picked up a few wins. Outside the ring, Gallows and Anderson continue hosting their popular podcast, Talk’n Shop, giving fans behind-the-scenes stories from their legendary wrestling careers.

#1. AJ Styles’ former bodyguard, Omos

Right when AJ Styles wasn’t able to find a lot of credible opponents for his singles run, he introduced a bodyguard and tag team partner in Omos. The Nigerian Giant helped Styles usher in a new era of dominance in the red brand’s tag team division, and the duo managed to make a major name for themselves with their teamwork. The duo also managed to clinch a Tag Team Championship reign, which lasted for some time, before their partnership fell apart.

Omos has not been featured on WWE TV since WrestleMania season last year, but is still signed with the company. During his time away, Omos wrestled a few matches in Japan and also captured the GHC Tag Team Championship in Pro Wrestling NOAH. Fans will have to wait and see if WWE pairs Styles and Omos once again on the red brand.

