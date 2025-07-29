4 Superstars The Judgment Day could add to expand the group into other wrestling companies

The Judgment Day is one of WWE's most popular factions. The group will be remembered alongside factions such as The Bloodline, Evolution, The Shield, and D-Generation X as some of the most iconic ever to exist.The group currently consists of six members, including Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne Perez, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh. Liv Morgan is also a member of the stable, but she's currently out of action due to an injury.While the faction is certainly strong right now, there could be a way to make The Judgment Day even greater. It could expand into other pro wrestling companies.This article will take a look at four stars from various wrestling companies who could join the heel faction. From there, these talents could wave the flag for the stable in these other promotions, giving the group more attention than ever before.#4. Mr. Iguana could join the factionMr. Iguana is one of the most bizarre wrestlers today. Be it in WWE, AAA, or any other promotion. Iguana has a painted face and carries a stuffed iguana with him wherever he goes. As odd as it may be, the audience eats it up.WWE fans got introduced to the unique superstar at Worlds Collide. That event took place ahead of Money in the Bank earlier this year. He teamed up with Octagon Jr. and Aero Star to take on Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, and Lince Dorado.The Judgment Day recently lost a key member, Carlito. While he wasn't a champion in the stable, he did provide much-needed comedy relief. If Mr. Iguana were to join The Judgment Day in WWE and represent the group in AAA, it would both expand the group to another company and bring back some much-needed humor.#3. Mustafa Ali could represent The Judgment Day outside WWEMustafa Ali is one of the most talented wrestlers in the world today. He is a veteran of the wrestling industry, having competed in several major companies, as well as independent promotions in the Chicago area. Of course, he also spent time in WWE.At one point, Ali was The Heart of 205 Live and later found some success on WWE Monday Night RAW and SmackDown. Unfortunately, he was later released and has since joined the TNA Wrestling roster, where he remains to this day.Ali has attempted to take over TNA and establish his stable within the company. If The Judgment Day were to recruit Ali, not only would Mustafa represent it outside of the primary promotion, but he could have others join the cause.#2. Yoshiki Inamura could return to Pro Wrestling NOAHYoshiki Inamura is a highly talented professional wrestler. He has competed on WWE NXT alongside Josh Briggs, but he is actually part of the Pro Wrestling NOAH roster and is only here in the United States on an excursion.Inamura has risen in the ranks on NXT. He has challenged for the WWE NXT Championship twice, including in a Triple Threat Match alongside his now former friend and partner, Josh Briggs. He unfortunately lost both bouts, but Inamura showed that he is here to stay, at least in theory.Realistically, there is a real chance that Yoshiki could return to Pro Wrestling NOAH soon. If he does, he could represent The Judgment Day overseas. Given Finn Balor's links to The Bullet Club in New Japan, it would be interesting for another Balor stable to be linked with a different Japanese promotion.#1. Killer Kelly could be an excellent fit for the stableKiller Kelly is one of the best female wrestlers outside of WWE. She first gained recognition through her work in wXw in Germany. She broke out on the European and United Kingdom indie scene before moving to the United States.Some WWE fans might remember Killer Kelly for her brief time as part of the NXT UK brand. Nowadays, she is best known for her time in TNA Wrestling, just like Mustafa Ali. She even held gold in the company in the past.Out of everybody on this list, Killer Kelly fits the modern incarnation of The Judgment Day the most. Her dark and aggressive personality would blend well with the other members of the group. If she just matches The Judgment Day's color scheme, she could easily be a believable representation of the group in TNA.