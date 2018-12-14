4 Superstars who can host WrestleMania 35

Will the Brahma Bull return or will Hulkamania run wild in 2019?

With the TLC Pay-per-view, another year of high professional wrestling will end and WWE will enter another magical year with the most anticipated PPV Royal Rumble which will kick off the road to WrestleMania 35.

WWE fans and experts have already started making a lot of predictions and speculations for the Grandest stage of them all. WWE is also slowly building to book the best possible matches for their marquee event.

WrestleMania 35 will be held at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey next year. As always, it will give us many moments to cherish for a long time.

For the past few years, WWE has invited a few former superstars from the roster to host “The Show of Shows”. The host keeps an eye on the event and kicks off the show by heartily welcoming everyone to WrestleMania. For instance, we have seen The Rock, Hulk Hogan and The New Day hosting WrestleMania 27, 30 and 33 respectively.

Hosts are really the highlight of the event who can fit themselves in a match or could change stipulation of the match, they could do anything they feel is best. This makes the fans even more invested in the show.

So, wasting no time let’s jump to the list of superstars who are very much likely to host WrestleMania 35:

#1.) Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Undoubtedly, Stone Cold Steve Austin is the most popular superstar in WWE history. Even now, The Texas Rattlesnake is in touch with the WWE business. He has made numerous appearances for the WWE since his retirement.

Steve Austin is a hot contender to host WrestleMania 35 as he has never hosted the show. He could have a segment with his old rival Vince McMahon or he could be seen confronting any superstar to intensify WrestleMania 35.

