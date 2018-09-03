4 Superstars who can succeed Reigns as the Universal Champion

The Monster Among Men has a chance to win the title at Hell In A Cell

At SummerSlam, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

The next night, he defended his title against Finn Balor and after his successful title defence Strowman came to cash-in his Money In The Bank contract but The Shield stopped him.

Now they will face each other at Hell In A Cell where Strowman will cash-in his contract on Reigns.

Majority of the WWE fans don't want to see Reigns as champion because there are many other talented wrestlers who need the title more than him.

So without further ado, let's take a look at four wrestlers who can succeed Reigns as the Universal Champion.

#4 Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens recently said he quit from the WWE

On Monday Night Raw, after failing to defeat the Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, Owens left the WWE by saying "I Quit".

However, this storyline can help will become the Universal Champion later. He can return to Raw with Paul Heyman as his advocate.

Owens is very good in the ring as well as on the microphone too but having Heyman in his side will only benefit him.

He can answer Reigns' open challenge for the Universal Championship and fans will love to see him as the new champion.

#3 Dean Ambrose

Dean Ambrose recently made his return

From past few months, there have been rumours that Ambrose will turn heel against Seth Rollins but what if he turns heel against Reigns?

We have already matches between Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose but the same hasn't been the case with Reigns.

We have seen much heat between Reigns and Ambrose and at Hell In A Cell, we might see a heel turn of Ambrose.

However, if both wrestlers are scheduled to feud with each other then Strowman have to leave the Universal Title picture. The company can also add these three wrestlers into a single feud which will later result in an epic triple threat match for the title.

