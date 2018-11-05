×
4 Superstars Who Could Be Next United States Champion

Samyak Hirawat
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
284   //    05 Nov 2018, 10:45 IST

Nakamura is the current United States Champion.

The United States Championship is one of the most prestigious titles in all of WWE. It was introduced in 1975 by Jim Crockett Jr., Harley Race was the first ever US Champion. Since then it has been held by many WWE legends including Eddie Guerrero, Ric Flair, Edge, and Goldberg just to name a few.

The WWE United States Championship is a mid-card title currently defended on Smackdown Live. Currently, the title holder is Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura won the US Championship from Jeff Hardy at Extreme Rules, and has since defended his title only a few times and has been involved in only a few rivalries. I think WWE doesn't have a clear vision for Nakamura as the US Champion.

People thought after Nakamura's heel turn he will be involved in more interesting storylines and give the fans some classic matches and classic rivalries but the opposite has happened, WWE has not been able to use Nakamura properly and this has negatively affected the credibility of both Nakamura and the US title.

I think it is time for WWE to crown a new US Champion. In this article, I am going to list 4 superstars could dethrone Nakamura as the US Champion.

#4 Rusev

Winning the US Championship can elevate 'Rusev Day' to the next level.

Rusev is one of the most over faces on Smackdown Live right now. In every arena, we hear the chants of 'Rusev Day' but WWE has not utilized Rusev to his full potential.

Rusev and Nakamura had a great match at Crown Jewel and they have incredible chemistry in the ring. They always deliver and never disappoint. Rusev has been involved in meaningless feuds and one way to get his career back on track is by making him the new US Champion. The rivalry between Nakamura and Rusev if booked properly will be gold.

Rusev could be hugely benefitted by winning the US title and this will also help to bring back the credibility of Rusev as well as the US Championship. And I know the perfect day for Rusev to win the US Championship and it is 'Rusev Day'.

