4 Superstars who could steal the show at Hell In A Cell 2018

This Sunday, the WWE will host their tenth Hell In A Cell pay per view, in the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The infamous match has no doubt taken its toll on the superstars who have appeared in the 38 matches featuring the satanic structure.

When you think of the biggest stars who have made the cell their home, you may think of The Undertaker, who has appeared a record 14 times inside the Cell and also holds the record for the most victories with 8.

Or you may think of Triple H, who has won 6 Cell matches and has faced the likes of Shawn Michaels, Chris Jericho, Batista and Cactus Jack.

But this Sunday, there are plenty of superstars appearing at the show, and they are all vying to leave their legacy at the evil pay per view, even at the cost of their (or their opponent's) safety.

Here are 4 superstars who could steal the show at Hell In A Cell

Baron Corbin

Hell In A Cell 2018 will mark the first pay per view under the control of acting RAW General Manager, 'Constable' Baron Corbin.

Since taking the reins from Kurt Angle, Corbin has run RAW to benefit himself, often at the expense of the RAW roster.

Corbin has in particular, made it clear he does not like the Shield, who will be represented in two matches, with Ambrose and Rollins competing for the RAW Tag Championships, and Reigns looking to defend his Universal Championship.

It's not that hard to believe that the Constable could interfere in either matches, in his consistent efforts to destroy the hounds of Justice.

And who knows? Perhaps Corbin would even put himself in the title match, in an effort not only to be a champion but to defeat the Shield.

