4 Superstars who have pinned Shayna Baszler in WWE

Baszler has been one of the most dominant Superstars in WWE history.

There have been a few Superstars who have been pin The Queen of Spade.

Baszler is currently on a collision course against Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship

The main event of Elimination Chamber last week saw Shayna Baszler wreck her competition and set a date against Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship. The dominant performance saw Baszler eliminate every single opponent in her path, thus setting the record for most eliminations in a single Chamber match, a record previously held by Braun Strowman. The former MMA star received mixed reactions with some saying that it was bold on WWE's part to have Baszler run through her competition, while others felt that the company buried the entire women's division to make Baszler look dominant.

One of the most dominant champions in NXT history, Baszler has had to face a lot of criticism, primarily due to her wrestling style. Baszler's methodical, submission-based style hasn't gone down well with some fans. There have also been reports about Vince McMahon getting cold-feet when it came to Baszler following the reaction her debut match on RAW against Kairi Sane received. Those reports, however, were squashed after the company had Baszler put on a dominant performance at the Chamber.

Since arriving in WWE in 2017, The Submission Magician has dominated the who's who of the women's division both on NXT and on the main roster. Baszler currently holds the record for the most combined days as NXT Women's Championship and is the only Superstar to have held the title twice.

But, here are four Superstars who have pinned the queen of Spades in WWE:

#4 Io Shirai

One of the over stars in NXT at the moment, Io Shirai made her WWE debut at the 2018 Mae Young Classic. The Tokyo-native made it to the finals where she lost to Toni Storm. Following her appearance on MYC, Shirai would make her way to the Black and Gold brand.

The Japanese Superstar was involved in a heated rivalry with Baszler throughout the first half of 2019. The duo had a series of high-profile matches during this period for Baszler's NXT Women's Championship. The duo first faced off in a Fatal-4 way match at NXT TakeOver: New York which also had Bianca Belair and Kairi Sane. This was followed by a singles match between the two at NXT TakeOver: XXX. The series culminated in a Steel Cage Match for the NXT Women's Championship on NXT TV. The series of losses to Baszler would be the catalyst for Shirai's heel turn as she would attack her friend, Candice LeRae following her loss in the Cage match.

What many not might remember is that Shirai is one of the few Superstars to have pinned Baszler in NXT. On February 6, 2019, episode of NXT, the team of Shirai, Kairi Sane, and Bianca Belair faced off against the team of Baszler and her fellow MMA Four Horsewomen, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir. The finish of the match Shirai hit her patented 'Moonsault' on Baszler and pin her to secure a victory for her team.

