4 Superstars WWE Needs Right Now After Roman Reigns' Unfortunate Exit

This is very disappointing

In what ended up being one of the most emotional nights on Monday Night Raw, WWE were coerced to relinquish Roman Reigns' Universal Championship after the Big Dog broke character and admitted his battle with Leukemia.

While the entire wrestling world was shocked in silence, it is definitely a hard time for the company to find a Superstar that can fill Roman's shoes and bring star-power to Monday Night Raw.

With Superstars such as Drew Mcintyre, Dean Ambrose, and Braun Strowman emerging out to become a headline act on the flagship show, Vince McMahon needs a genuine face that can bring something special on the red brand.

It's a damn shame that the Big Dog's return is in jeopardy, and it's a wake-up call for Vince McMahon to bring someone as credible as Roman to Raw and make this show more prestigious again.

Here are the 4 Superstars WWE needs right now after Roman Reigns' unfortunate exit.

#1 Batista

The Animal can bring the heat back

There's no denying that legions of WWE fans were happy to see Batista back in the WWE after the Animal quit the company four years ago and went to fulfill his Hollywood commitments.

Considering that he returned for SmackDown 1000, Batista wasted no time and savagely pushed Triple H to the limits by teasing an epic match at WrestleMania 35.

The former WWE Champion has a lot of momentum at the moment and judging by the way that segment transpired, it seems the entire WWE Universe wants to see them clash again at the Show of Shows.

However, the Big Dog's current exit from the company could coerce the management to bring Batista back sooner rather than later; and in turn, bringing something fresh to the red brand.

The Animal's arrival could ignite some fantastic feuds with Braun Strowman, Drew Mcintyre, Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor, and Dean Ambrose working as perfect opponents.

It's an unfortunate time for the WWE after Roman Reigns' exit, but Batista's return could fill that gap and make for some entertaining television on Monday Night Raw.

