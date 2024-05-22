WWE is gearing up for the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring tournament this weekend in Saudi Arabia. The event will host the finals of both tournaments. Both Lyra Valkyria and Gunther will represent RAW in Jeddah.

SmackDown will emanate from Jeddah the night before the premium live event. Randy Orton or Tama Tonga will represent the blue brand in the men's finals. Bianca Belair or Nia Jax will do the same for the blue brand in the women's bracket.

Cody Rhodes battles Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Title. New Women's World Champion Becky Lynch tries to fend off an onslaught from Liv Morgan. With so much happening, any of the next four huge surprises could rock the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring PLE.

#4. A former champion returns from injury

Three women have been circling the Women's World Championship - Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Becky Lynch. Ripley defeated Lynch at WrestleMania 40 but relinquished the title a week later after an attack from Liv Morgan.

Morgan was on her revenge tour after Ripley injured her last summer. The Man assumed the mantle of champion after last eliminating Morgan in a battle royal to crown the new titleholder.

Ripley has been out for a month but injured superstars like CM Punk and Dakota Kai have appeared on programming. Due to her overwhelming popularity, The Eradicator could pop up at King and Queen of the Ring to confront the winner. She could also interfere and force a triple threat at Clash at the Castle next month.

#3. Chad Gable introduces the New Alpha Academy

Something is brewing between Chad Gable and The Creeds

Chad Gable turned heel after he was unable to win the Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn. It was the post-match celebration that apparently set off the leader of Alpha Academy. Since that loss, Gable has chastised his stablemates at every turn.

It won't be long before he tosses Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Akira Tozawa to the side. He already scouted Ivy Nile due to her friendship with Dupri. Nile is aligned with The Creeds, and joining Gable in a new faction would propel all three stars forward.

They even joked around backstage after Gable cheated to beat Zayn on WWE RAW. Helping Gable win the title would also shake things up on RAW after little change was made during the WWE Draft 2024. The match is a triple threat, so outside interference or cheating is likely and legal at King and Queen of the Ring.

#2. Uncle Howdy makes his shocking return with an attack

Over the last month, random glitches have appeared during episodes of RAW and SmackDown. They lead to QR codes that take fans and analysts on scavenger hunts to decipher the meanings.

A similar promotional strategy re-introduced Bray Wyatt to the WWE Universe and will now seemingly do the same for Uncle Howdy. His re-emergence has been a talking point ever since Wyatt's unfortunate passing. Howdy may even return with his own faction.

What bigger way to make a huge impact than by attacking someone at the King and Queen of the Ring event? It would give everyone a memorable moment and finally address the white rabbit in the room regarding the codes.

#1. A huge Bloodline return at King and Queen of the Ring

An absent Bloodline member could pop up at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE

This would have been much more of a possibility had Jey Uso made the finals. Tama Tonga still has a chance to make the finals if he can beat Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown.

Regardless of whether The Bloodline is in the finals, there still needs to be advancement of the angle at King and Queen of the Ring. Tama Tonga debuted on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 40 and Tonga Loa did so at Backlash: France.

The natural progression would be another debut - like Jacob Fatu - or a big return. That could be The Tribal Chief returning to the fold. It could also be Jimmy Uso returning to confront the new Bloodline or back up Jey Uso if Jey appears during the event.

