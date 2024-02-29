4 Surprises that could take place on SmackDown

The upcoming episode of SmackDown will be the brand's first episode after Elimination Chamber 2024. Hence, it will be exciting to watch, given that many stars from the blue brand were involved in activities, that have created a lot of anticipation and speculation on The Road to WrestleMania XL.

While United States Champion Logan Paul shocked fans by costing Randy Orton the Men's Elimination Chamber match, AJ Styles did the same, when he made a surprise appearance to land a vicious beating on LA Knight. Given these developments, one can only imagine what will happen on SmackDown this week.

In this article, we will look at four surprises that could take place on the blue brand in its upcoming edition:

#4. Jade Cargill makes SmackDown debut

At the Royal Rumble 2024, Jade Cargill made a stunning in-ring debut for WWE. However, since then Cargill hasn't been seen much. Now given that the Stamford-based promotion is fast approaching WrestleMania 40, fans could see Cargill return on screen.

The reason why Cargill could appear on SmackDown can be attributed to the moment she shared with Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble match last month. During one instance in the match, the duo had an intense face-off, which resulted in the WWE Universe getting interested in seeing the duo clash.

#3. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson side with LA Knight

Since AJ Styles returned to SmackDown in December 2023, his relationship with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson has become strained. During a recent episode of the blue brand, Styles went to the extent of slapping Karl Anderson which led to a verbal confrontation between the two.

Hence, given Styles attacked LA Knight at the Elimination Chamber, the latter could make Gallows and Anderson completely turn their backs on Styles to seek revenge. If something like this happens, it will be interesting to see how The Phenomenal One deals with it.

#2. Kevin Owens and Randy Orton join forces

When Kevin Owens moved to SmackDown, he lost the partnership he had with Sami Zayn. While Owens has coped with the same decently, there is a chance he might find a new partner in Randy Orton on the blue brand's upcoming episode. The reason behind the same can be attributed to what happened in Australia last Saturday.

Just when The Viper was about to win the Men's Elimination Chamber match, Logan Paul hit him with a brass knuckle, which led to McIntyre pinning the outcold Orton. Hence, given Orton and Owens have a common enemy in Logan, it won't be surprising to see their alliance.

#1. Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are involved in a massive tag team match

During the Grayson Waller Effect at Elimination Chamber 2024, Cody Rhodes announced his desire to face The Rock in singles competition. That's when Seth Rollins reiterated to Rhodes that he would be supporting him in his fight against The Bloodline.

Therefore, on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, it won't be a surprise to see WWE officially announce a tag team match between the teams of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, who will face The Rock and Roman Reigns. If something like this happens, it will be interesting to see how the crowd will react.

What other surprises could be in store for us this Friday on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below!

