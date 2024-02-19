4 surprises Triple H can book to shake up WWE RAW before Elimination Chamber

The upcoming edition of WWE RAW will be the red brand's final episode before the company travels to Perth, Australia, for Elimination Chamber 2024. Given that the Stamford-based promotion is holding such a big Premium Live Event outside the United States, Triple H has booked some major matches.

However, this does not mean WWE is done. On the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, The Cerebral Assassin could experiment more and book multiple segments and matches, which could have massive implications leading up to Elimination Chamber on February 24, 2024.

In this article, we will look at four surprises Triple H can book to shake up Monday Night RAW before Elimination Chamber.

#4. Jade Cargill signs with RAW

On the most recent edition of SmackDown, Nick Aldis was backstage negotiating with Bron Breakker and Jade Cargill. However, when Aldis made his appearance in front of the WWE Universe moments later, he announced he had only been able to sign Breakker to the blue brand.

This means Cargill remains a free agent, and the upcoming episode of RAW could see her signing with the red brand. On Monday nights, the former TBS Champion would have some great women she can face to eventually become a World Champion.

#3. Nia Jax attacks Rhea Ripley

At Elimination Chamber, Australia's favorite, Rhea Ripley, will defend her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax. While no one has been able to beat Ripley yet, the upcoming episode of the red brand could see Jax launch a vicious attack on Ripley to weaken her before their match.

However, despite being attacked, WWE could make things interesting by presenting an injured Rhea Ripley defending her title against Nia Jax in front of fans cheering for the former. Ripley can expect to receive a cheer if the promotion books something along these lines.

#2. Jimmy Uso costs Jey Uso

After failing to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship, Jey Uso's next challenge for a singles title will take place against Gunther. On the upcoming episode of the red brand, the former Bloodline member will look to do the impossible by beating the Austrian phenom.

However, there is a huge chance things can turn sour for Jey, as Jimmy could make an appearance and cost him. While this outcome might upset many, it's the best way WWE can involve Jey in The Bloodline's story.

#1. Cody Rhodes challenges Roman Reigns and The Rock

At WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes is set to face Roman Reigns to finish his story. However, along with Reigns, Rhodes must also deal with the threat from The Bloodline, and most specifically from its newest member, The Rock. Hence, on the upcoming edition of RAW, Rhodes could issue a challenge to The Tribal Chief and The Great One.

The American Nightmare could cut a last-minute promo challenging The Rock and Roman Reigns to a tag team match at Elimination Chamber. While many would wonder who Rhodes will partner with, he can keep the same under wraps until the premium live event.