4 surprises WWE can pull off on Night 2 of WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 Night 1 is in the books. Going into the Showcase of Immortals, WWE promised surprises and delivered quite a few on Saturday night ranging from small to substantial. Pat McAfee returned for an impromptu match, Bad Bunny was ringside for the Mysterios match, and KSI made a hilarious cameo in Rollins vs. Paul, among others.

Will Night 2 be more of the same? Will it be even bigger and more spectacular than Night 1? Who will show up, and what will go down?

Here are four surprises WWE could pull out of the bag on Night 2 of WrestleMania 39

#4: Vince McMahon appears on WWE television once again

Triple H was the one “running and directing the show” and was “the point person in-charge”



- per Vince McMahon was said to be “supervising” Night 1 of #WrestleMania on Saturday, and was “heard on headsets”, “giving feedback and asking questions.”Triple H was the one “running and directing the show” and was “the point person in-charge”- per @PWInsidercom Vince McMahon was said to be “supervising” Night 1 of #WrestleMania on Saturday, and was “heard on headsets”, “giving feedback and asking questions.”Triple H was the one “running and directing the show” and was “the point person in-charge”- per @PWInsidercom https://t.co/xjpLNOucfX

Since returning to the helm of WWE, Vince McMahon has not been seen on TV yet. Speculation over The Chairman secretly being involved in creative duties refuses to die down, and multiple reports claimed he would make an appearance at WrestleMania 39. He was nowhere to be seen on Night 1 and even at the Hall of Fame ceremony. The Chairman was only spotted in a backstage photoshoot.

Could Mr. McMahon (and his now-infamous mustache) appear on WrestleMania Sunday? It would be controversial, but it's a distinct possibility since Vinny Mac has never been one to shy away from controversy. We'll find out soon enough.

#3 & #2: Not one but TWO huge impromptu matches

Could these superstars have impromptu matches on Sunday night?

The WWE Universe has had a few complaints about the Road to WrestleMania 39. That being said, two of the biggest causes of fan discontent have been the absence of Bobby Lashley and a Women's Tag Team title match from the PLE card. Imagine the joy if this is fixed at the last minute!

Imagine if, after weeks of assuring us that he will be in Hollywood, Lashley issues an open challenge met by LA Knight or a debuting Jay White! Imagine Becky Lynch and Lita challenging the winners of the women's showcase match to an impromptu title match and possibly suffer a shocking loss due to a Trish Stratus heel turn!

There's definitely a precedent for impromptu matches and blockbuster debuts in recent 'Mania history, so we will keep our fingers crossed!

#1: The main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 2 produces a huge swerve

Wrestling Winos Podcast @WrestlingWinos Roman dangled that WWE title in front of Cody why just the one Roman? Does he really only get the one!? Roman dangled that WWE title in front of Cody why just the one Roman? Does he really only get the one!? 👀 https://t.co/11JcDOdV6E

So layered is WWE's Bloodline story that, going into tonight's main event between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, any number of exciting swerves could happen. Furthermore, any of these swerves could take the company in a vastly different direction. Let's run through a few, shall we?

Jey Uso turns on Roman Reigns, costing him the WWE Undisputed Universal championship and setting up a summer feud

Solo Sikoa turns on Roman Reigns and goes (no pun intended) solo.

Cody Rhodes beats Roman Reigns but discovers in the fine print that the match was for only one championship

That last potential surprise, in particular, has been weighing on fans' minds since Reigns raised only one of his championships in his final face-to-face with Rhodes. If the company were to pull it off, it would allow The American Nightmare to finish his story whilst letting The Tribal Chief potentially reach 1000 days as Universal Champion.

Do you see it happening? Tell us in the comments below!

