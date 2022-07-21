4 most surprising WWE returns in 2022 so far

Name a better duo than WWE and iconic comebacks. When it comes to pro wrestling, nothing beats the feeling of watching utter chaos in the ring and then hearing the music of a returning performer. More often than not, these returns blow the roofs off arenas and create some truly magical moments.

There is not enough room in a WWE highlight reel to accommodate every iconic return. From 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin returning to help Mankind become world champion to John Cena's legendary ahead-of-schedule Royal Rumble comeback, the company is the definitive benchmark when it comes to booking this kind of stuff.

On that note, we look at four of the most surprising WWE returns in 2022 so far. Looking at these comebacks, it is clear that the company has not lost touch with the art.

#4. On our list of the most surprising WWE returns in 2022 so far: Ezekiel (and Elias)

We are grouping these two returns as one entry because both are technically the same person. Now we await a ton of emails from Kevin Owens.

Ezekiel debuted on the RAW after WrestleMania 38 as Elias' younger brother. Fans were surprised to see their favorite guitar-wielding trash talker sporting a clean-shaven look. He quickly found himself at odds with Owens, who tried his best to prove that he was actually Elias.

Ezekiel brought his elder brother out for a one-off concert on RAW. It was a great return and fans welcomed him with open arms. This dual personality gimmick has no right to be this good, but it is, and WWE did their bit by booking two strong returns for the characters.

#3. Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey took a hiatus from WWE after losing her RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35. She didn't make any appearances for three years, until she finally returned at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

Fans did not expect to see Rousey emerge from the back as the 28th entrant of the match. When she did, they popped massively for her.

She scored four eliminations, including the match-winning one of Charlotte Flair to earn a championship bout at WrestleMania 38. It was an unexpected comeback and one that handed a massive boost to the company's women's division.

#2. Brock Lesnar

After losing his WWE Championship to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38, many pondered what the future had in store for Brock Lesnar. He has been on the best run of his career as Cowboy Brock, but the defeat led many to wonder if they would ever see him again.

But see him again they did, as Lesnar emerged on the June 17, 2022 episode of SmackDown to confront Reigns. The ovation he received from the surprised crowd was absolutely thunderous.

The Beast extended his hand for The Tribal Chief to shake, and dropped him with an F5 the second he took the bait. He then laid out The Usos and stood tall as fans cheered what they had seen.

#1. Cody Rhodes

We are aware that there were rumors floating around that Cody Rhodes would be Seth Rollins' opponent at WrestleMania 38. However, the way WWE pulled off his return was nothing short of awe-inspiring. They treated him like a megastar and created arguably the best moment of 2022 so far, never mind the return.

Rhodes made a glorious comeback at The Grandest Stage of Them All with his iconic entrance music, robe, and steely resolve. The American Nightmare received a deafening pop from the capacity crowd at 'Mania the second "Wrestling has more than one royal family" blared through the speakers.

Dusty Rhodes' baby boy returning to the company that helped define his family was simply monumental. Vince McMahon and team did their part in making sure it will live long in the minds of wrestling fans.

