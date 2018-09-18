4 takeaways from Monday Night Raw (17 September 2018)

The Undertaker made an important announcement

After most probably the best PPV of the year so far (quality wise), RAW came out with the fallout episode. The major story heading towards the episode was the interference from Brock Lesnar in the main event of WWE Hell in a Cell. The show featured two title matches, an Undertaker promo and almost an open challenge.

The show had its moments of ups and downs, but was a decent episode to start off the build up for the Super Show-Down. Four matches have been confirmed from RAW's side for the event Down Under. In this article, we will be going through the major outcomes of the segments of RAW.

#4 Nia Jax returns

Alexa challenged Ember Moon to find a partner to go up against Mickie James and Alicia Fox. Moon's mystery partner turned out to be the former Women's Champion Nia Jax.

Nia Jax was out with a leg injury after she lost her rematch for the RAW's women's championship to Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules. With the first ever women's exclusive PPV Evolution on the horizon, Nia Jax is a welcome addition to the roster.

#3 Kane and Shawn Michaels to be at ringside

The Undertaker came out alone to address the WWE Universe regarding his match with HHH at the Super Show-Down. Like the previous episodes, there wasn't any physicality in this segment as well.

One important development that came out from the segment is knowing that Kane and Shawn Michaels would be at ringside supporting The Undertaker and HHH respectively. This adds another layer to the story, and would help the match with some interferences, to maintain the pace of the match.

#2 No direction for Sasha and Bailey

Both Sasha and Bailey have been directionless

Bailey and Sasha have been directionless for ages. Their feud abruptly stopped and they became best of friends again, and since then haven't been in a meaningful storyline.

This week, Bailey faced Dana Brooke in singles competition. Although she won the match, there was no major development. With Evolution being a women's exclusive PPV, WWE needs their top women in some sort of storyline.

