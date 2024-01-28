4 Takeaways from WWE Royal Rumble 2024

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 has come and gone, and the noteworthy premium live events has the wrestling world talking. While it had its fair share of underwhelming moments, the PLE accomplished the primary goal of setting the stage for WrestleMania 40.

Considering the results and teases dropped at the Rumble PLE, the card for 'Mania in Philadelphia has begun to take shape, but nothing seems to be set in stone yet.

On that note, let's look at 4 key takeaways from Royal Rumble 2024.

#4. After his victory at Royal Rumble 2024, Roman Reigns will likely head into WrestleMania 40 as champion

Starting with the most obvious entry, Roman Reigns successfully retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Title in a hellacious Fatal-Four Way Match against 3 of SmackDown's best in LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton.

Compared to his recent title defenses, this one was rather clean. The Tribal Chief nailed The Phenomenal One with a colossal Spear to put him away for the three count. According to some reports, Royal Rumble 2024 could be his last televised title defense until WrestleMania 40.

Elimination Chamber 2024 in Perth is the last remaining roadblock on The Road to WrestleMania, and Reigns' status for the mega-event remains unclear. Earlier this month, Dave Meltzer reported that The Tribal Chief was not advertised for the event, but plans could always change, especially considering Seth Rollins' recent injury,

If WWE wants to book a world title match in Perth, Reigns may have to put his coveted title up for grabs. Either way, considering his momentum and remarkable win-loss record, he is unlikely to drop the championship.

#3. Jade Cargill will be a massive WWE Superstar

The rumor mill was running wild heading into Royal Rumble 2024, and it correctly predicted the debut of Jade Cargill, one of the most renowned female performers of this generation.

If Royal Rumble 2024 was any indication, Cargill will become a massive superstar in WWE. The former AEW star entered the 30-woman melee as the 28th entrant to a thunderous, loud ovation with the commentary team exuding excitement.

Cargill had an intense staredown with Bianca Belair, one of the few members of the roster that can rival her strength. This teased a monumental encounter with the EST of WWE somewhere down the line, likely at WrestleMania 40.

However, the greatest highlight of the entire Rumble match was Cargill lifting Nia Jax and eliminating The Irresistible Force from the mix in stunning fashion.

Surprisingly for a debutant, Cargill made it to the final 3 of the Women's Royal Rumble Match, heralding the company's faith in her.

#2. Kevin Owens may not be finished with Logan Paul

Fans were expecting Logan Paul to cheat his way to victory using brass knuckles, an all-too-familiar sight. However, WWE brilliantly executed a disqualification finish that resulted in a win for the reigning US Champion.

Austin Theory had appropriately placed the brass knuckles to assist The Maverick to victory. However, the plan backfired as Kevin Owens knocked his opponent out with the weapon.

Unfortunately for KO, the referee stopped the count at two once he spotted the brass knuckles, handing a disqualification win to Paul. Despite the victory, The Maverick's night ended on a painful note as an enraged Owens put the YouTuber through the announce table with a Powerbomb.

There could be multiple reasons for this cliffhanger ending in the US Title match at Royal Rumble 2024. WWE may be trying to protect Owens in defeat or further Paul's character as a heel. However, it seems as if the two rivals have unfinished business.

#1. Cody Rhodes has another shot at Roman Reigns

The ending of the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match featured an intense mini-wrestling encounter between co-favorites, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk.

Since Punk was the bigger star and the sentimental favorite, WWE fans were expecting The Second-City Saint to win his first Rumble. However, a determined Rhodes countered the Go-To-Sleep and tossed Punk over the top-rope, making history by winning the match in 2 consecutive years.

Although he still has to confirm his decision, The American Nightmare pointed at Roman Reigns, hinting that he was coming after The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40. From a storyline perspective, this makes sense as Rhodes lost to Reigns last year.

WWE is running an angle quite similar to the 2-year-long saga between The Rock and John Cena in 2012-13. Surprisingly, Punk is lost in the shuffle again.

