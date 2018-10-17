4 talking points from SmackDown episode 1000

Evolution reunion - Batista made his return after four years

WWE SmackDown finally reached the monumental milestone of 1000 episodes. To celebrate this occasion, this week's episode was slated to be filled with nostalgia, with a lot of erstwhile superstars making an appearance on the show.

The show was slated to feature HHH, Rick Flair, Randy Orton and a returning Batista in the ring at the same time for an Evolution reunion. More superstars from the past were promised to feature on the show.

Among the preset matches, The Miz was slated to take on Rusev, with the winner qualifying for the World Cup. While for the last spot, United States champion Shinsuke Nakamura would take on the returning masked luchador Rey Mysterio.

So lets go through the major talking points of SmackDown1000.

#4 The heel turn and the title change

The Bar are the new SmackDown tag team champions

The New Day took on The Bar for the SmackDown tag team championship. This was turning out to be one of the better matches of the evening until a big turn happened.

With reasons unexplained, Big Show showed up and again turned heel, maybe for the 100th time, choke slamming Kofi Kingston. The Bar turned out to be the victors in the match, becoming the new SmackDown tag team champions.

While the title changing hands is refreshing, Big Show's involvement diluted the match which could have been the show stealer. Hopefully, The Bar will regain their stature as tag team champions, similar to what they built on RAW before the Nicholas debacle at WrestleMania.

The Bar is quite capable of carrying the tag team division, and would ensure that there are exciting matches in the future.

