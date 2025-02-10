4 teams that got affected by the recent WWE releases

It was a tough weekend in WWE. Friday Night SmackDown was another good show, but attention was diverted for some, thanks to the news of numerous big releases from Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.

Around a dozen stars were let go. These names include former champions, stars drafted to the main roster last year, and some performers who never really received a fair shot by the sports entertainment juggernaut.

This is unfortunate, as nobody likes to see hard-working professionals lose their jobs. Still, it has been common for major wrestling companies for decades now and it is unlikely to change any time soon. Talent will always come and go.

With that being said, some of the releases have split up tag teams and stables. There were numerous unions affected by these releases, including three stables and a tag team. This article will take a look at each unit affected by the cuts.

Below are four teams that were affected by the recent WWE releases.

#4. The Final Testament on WWE RAW is seemingly over

The Final Testament was a WWE faction led by Karrion Kross. Along with his real-life partner Scarlett, Kross recruited The Authors of Pain's Akam, Rezar, and Paul Ellering to be by his side. As a unit, they were quite dangerous.

The five-person group took a significant hit over the weekend. Akam, Rezar, and Paul Ellering have all been released by the sports entertainment juggernaut. This means The Final Testament is now just Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

Unless Kross recruits new members to the stable, there is no use in keeping The Final Testament around moving forward. Karrion has his focus on Sami Zayn anyway. If anything, maybe Scarlett can now focus on a singles career in the women's division.

#3. The Unholy Union are no longer united

The Unholy Union has been a tag team in WWE for several years now. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn initially wrestled as singles stars on NXT UK. After a feud on NXT, the two united and have since won tag team gold on both the main roster and in developmental.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will no longer be together, unfortunately. The Scottish star Isla Dawn was let go by World Wrestling Entertainment, but Alba Fyre was not. This spells the end of The Unholy Union for the foreseeable future.

While Dawn is no longer part of the company, Alba could receive a singles push. For a period, she was the face of the NXT UK women's division. Could Fyre become pushed more as a singles act now moving forward?

#2. Legado del Fantasma took a hit

Legado del Fantasma is a luchadore faction on WWE SmackDown. The group originated in NXT and later briefly merged with the Latino World Order. Santos Escobar has been the leader and he has been joined by Angel, Berto, and Elektra Lopez for quite some time.

Unfortunately, Legado took a hit this weekend. Elektra Lopez has been released by the Stamford-based promotion after being called up to the main roster specifically for the purpose of being in Legado del Fantasma.

Legado can move forward with just Santos Escobar, Berto, and Angel. With that being said, Zelina Vega recently moved back to SmackDown, so there is a chance she could reunite with Santos despite their past issues. She would add a lot of attitude and momentum to the stable.

#1. Pure Fusion Collective lost their leader

Pure Fusion Collective has been a stable on WWE Monday Night RAW since last year. Sonya Deville returned from injury and soon recruited Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler. As a unit, the trio was dangerous but ultimately failed to win gold.

Unfortunately, Sonya Deville was one of those confirmed to leave the promotion soon. While she wasn't part of the releases over the weekend, it was reported that she was informed she would not be re-signed after her current contract ran out. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion joined the company through Tough Enough and then trained on NXT. She has been on the main roster for many years.

With Sonya soon no longer part of the company, Shayna and Zoey could potentially carry on as Pure Fusion Collective. With that being said, losing the promo of the group would leave Baszler and Stark in a tough spot. Perhaps they could find a new member of the stable?

