4 teams who could become the first ever Women's Tag Team Champions

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.86K // 25 Dec 2018, 14:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This was a long time coming.

On the Christmas Eve edition of Raw, Vince McMahon announced the introduction of the Women's Tag Team Championships for 2019. This has been a long time coming, especially after a milestone year for the women of WWE in 2018. We saw the first ever women's Royal Rumble match, the first ever women's Elimination Chamber match, the first ever all women's pay-per-view and the first ever women's TLC match. In short, 2018 was a history-making year filled with firsts.

WWE has slowly been preparing themselves for a female tag division, with quite a few teams on the roster. One must assume that they will not be exclusive to any one brand, considering the limited amount of teams. If the Women's tag titles float between Raw and Smackdown, we could get a really credible division. There are a lot of teams who could capture the titles and this provides an opportunity for various talent to pick up some gold.

This will surely improve the women's division on both shows, as it gives the undercard females some purpose. Now they have something to fight for. Here are four teams who could become the first ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

#4 Trish Stratus and Lita

The legends could be back for one last hurrah.

Trish Stratus and Lita are two massive legends who paved the way for today's women to knock down barriers and make history. They have done a great deal themselves. The pair main evented Raw in December 2004, in what was a killer match for the WWE Women's Championship. Both Trish and Lita entered the 2018 Women's Royal Rumble Match, to monstrous pops. It was evident that the pair, specifically Trish, had a run left in them. They did return on Raw in time for Evolution, where they faced Mickie James and Alicia Fox in tag team action.

There were rumours swirling that Trish and Lita might return in time for a big WrestleMania match, so this could be it. The pair of legends could return and become the first ever Women's tag champs. It would certainly raise the credibility of the titles, giving the rub to whoever ends up taking the titles from them. It would be great to see Trish and Lita make history again, as they defy age. This is truly an exciting time for the WWE women's division.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement