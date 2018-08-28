4 Themed Shows WWE Should Do

Aaron H FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.71K // 28 Aug 2018, 07:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

WWE's first ever all women's pay-per-view is set to take place this coming October at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York.

As previously mentioned, and as WWE has been pushing quite a bit since they made the announcement, the Evolution show will be the first show in company history to feature all women, which got me thinking about other never-before-done themed shows that WWE could do if they wanted to.

Unfortunately, too much time has passed to where WWE cannot do a WCW themed show, which would've been one of my ideas if this were 2005 instead of 2018. Sure, guys like Sting, Goldberg, Kevin Nash, and a few other significant stars from the now-defunct promotion could probably do another match if they were given time to prepare, but obviously, it wouldn't have the same impact as it would've 10 or 15 years ago.

So, with all of this in mind, let's go over some themed shows that WWE could, and probably should end up doing in the future.

#4 WWE vs. The World

Back in 2015, WWE used pro wrestling legend Jushin "Thunder" Liger in the opening match of the very first NXT Takeover: Brooklyn show, where he defeated Tyler Breeze in a little under 10 minutes.

Liger's appearance at Takeover ended up being a one-time deal, which got me thinking, why can't WWE do this with other big stars from around the world? Obviously, the biggest stars outside of WWE are under contract elsewhere, but to me, I think WWE might benefit from doing a show where their wrestlers take on the best wrestlers from around the world once a year.

Of course, they'd have to play nice and make deals with some of their biggest competitors to make that happen, and they'd have to be willing to have some of their wrestlers lose to a few of the outsiders, otherwise, this idea would be a complete disaster.

1 / 4 NEXT