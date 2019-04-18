×
4 theories on why WWE split up The Riott Squad

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.82K   //    18 Apr 2019, 00:36 IST

Liv Morgan moved to SmackDown Live in the Superstar Shake-Up
Liv Morgan moved to SmackDown Live in the Superstar Shake-Up

One of the biggest surprises of the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up came after SmackDown Live when WWE announced that Liv Morgan had been traded to the blue brand from Raw.

“The Problem Child” of The Riott Squad joined the main roster alongside Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan in November 2017 and the trio went on to form a bond so strong that they all have matching tattoos of the date they debuted together (‘11-21-17’).

Unlike other tag teams in WWE’s women’s division, notably Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, there had been no signs of dissension between Morgan, Riott and Logan in recent months, so the news about the faction splitting up came completely out of the blue.

Four other teams were broken up in the Shake-Up (SAnitY, Chad Gable & Bobby Roode, The Sky Pirates and Sasha Banks & Bayley), but the removal of Morgan from the rest of The Riott Squad was certainly the most surprising.

So, why did WWE decide to split the trio up and what lies in store for their main-roster futures? Let’s take a look at four theories about why they are no longer together.

#4 Potential Money In The Bank holder?

For a long time, WWE showcased Ruby Riott as the main star of The Riott Squad, hence the name of the faction. In recent weeks, however, we have seen Sarah Logan come into her own as a singles competitor, particularly in the WrestleMania 35 Women’s Battle Royal, while Liv Morgan has displayed the most personality out of the three faction members.

Riott’s reputation was somewhat damaged at Elimination Chamber when she was easily defeated by Ronda Rousey in a 100-second match, but this break-up will allow her to have a fresh start to revitalise her singles career on Monday nights.

Like Riott, Logan is known for her in-ring skills – so much so that, back in 2017, Charlotte Flair even highlighted her as someone from the Mae Young Classic who she wanted to face – but it remains to be seen what she can offer as a singles performer.

As for Morgan, she has not been given much of a chance to show what she can do by herself, but she definitely has the ability and charisma to carve out a similar career path to the likes of Carmella and Alexa Bliss.

Maybe, with Money In The Bank on the horizon, now is the perfect time for WWE to push one of these Riott Squad members into title contention by giving them a run as “Miss Money In The Bank”.


Tags:
WWE Raw Riott Squad Liv Morgan Ruby Riot WWE Superstar Shakeup
