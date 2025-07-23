4 things Bayley can do at WWE SummerSlam

Bayley is one of WWE's top female performers. She has accomplished numerous milestones throughout her pro wrestling career, including winning world titles and top belts on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. This even includes tag team gold.Unfortunately, Bayley was in a rough spot earlier this year. The Role Model was set to compete at WrestleMania 41 but ended up missing the show following a booked assault from Becky Lynch. Needless to say, it was quite disappointing.There was hope that The Role Model would be doing something big at SummerSlam to make up for her absence from The Show of Shows. Instead, she failed to win a number one contender's match and isn't booked for the event.Still, there is a chance that Bayley could end up making the SummerSlam card. This article will take a look at a handful of things that The Role Model could still do at The Biggest Party of the Summer.#4. She could be added to the WWE Women's Intercontinental Title matchBecky Lynch is the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion. She won the title by defeating Lyra Valkyria in singles competition, albeit through cheap means. Now, the pair will have a rematch at SummerSlam.Lyra Valkyria wasn't just handed a title opportunity, though. She earned the WWE championship opportunity on Monday Night RAW last week. Lyra defeated Bayley in a Two-out-of-Three Falls Match. Despite that, Bayley's match with Becky weeks prior ended in controversy, so The Role Model likely thinks she still deserves a shot.To fix matters, an authority figure could add her to the match and turn it into a Triple Threat. This would be a rematch from Evolution, but given how great their match was, this would not be a problem at all.#3. Bayley could turn heel and cost Lyra Valkyria the goldOne thing that can't be denied is The Role Model's frustrations. On WWE RAW, she teamed up with Lyra Valkyria and seemingly mocked the latter throughout the match. This was likely her frustrations boiling over into a match.Why is Bayley so angry? Well, she has had a rough year. Bayley missed WrestleMania and then watched Lyra Valkyria win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Becky. It is clear that she was hurt by that move, but more than that, Bayley seems to be jealous of Lyra's rise. This frustration and potential jealousy could lead to a shocking heel turn.Becky vs. Lyra will be a No DQ Match with the stipulation that if Valkyria loses, she won't be able to challenge Lynch for the belt again. In what would be a heartbreaking moment, Bayley could show up, turn heel, and lay Lyra out. This would cost the Irish star the match and end their friendship once and for all.#2. She could face the winner of Lyra vs. Becky on night twoSummerSlam is a very special show this year. The WWE Premium Live Event will be a two-night event for the first time ever, replicating WrestleMania's model from the past five years or so.While it isn't yet clear which matches will be on which night, WWE SummerSlam will need big stars and excellent matches on both individual shows to be a hit. Most fans would tell you Bayley would benefit from either night's event.Adam Pearce or Triple H could agree. As a result, the company could book Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria on Night 1 and then the winner vs. Bayley on Night 2. This would allow both Lyra and Bayley to get their shot at gold at The Biggest Party of the Summer.#1. The Role Model could team up with Nikki Bella and Stephanie VaquerThere is another top story building on WWE RAW and SmackDown that isn't related to the Women's Intercontinental Championship. This story is all about The Green Regime feuding with Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella.Nikki Bella defeated Chelsea Green on the WWE RAW after Evolution. Since then, both she and Stephanie have dealt with Chelsea and her Slaygents. Unfortunately, the Hall of Famer and Vaquer are outnumbered three to two.Bayley could pivot and fill in as the third person on this team. It would keep The Role Model babyface and give her a match at SummerSlam if Triple H were to officially book the Six-Woman Tag Team Match on the card. This might be a backup plan, but it could be an effective one.